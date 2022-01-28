20220129-LOC-Maple Ave Filer

The former Peerless Insurance building on Maple Avenue in Keene, shown last April, is set to open Monday as a state-run COVID-19 testing site, in partnership with ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care. The site is slated to be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week.

 File photo by Caleb Symons / Sentinel Staff

A fixed COVID-19 testing site is set to open in Keene on Monday.

The drive-thru site will be at 62 Maple Ave., the former Peerless Insurance building that is now the hub of the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network. The organization oversees the area's vaccination efforts.

PCR testing will be available every day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. according to a news release from ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care, which is partnering with the state on the site. No appointments are needed.

Test results typically take between 48 and 72 hours, depending on the volume of tests received, the ClearChoiceMD website says.

There will be no cost to receive a test, the release says, regardless of whether you have insurance. The site is open to all ages and those with or without symptoms.

The Keene site is the seventh to open in the state in partnership with ClearChoiceMD, with others in Belmont, Claremont, Lincoln, Manchester, Nashua and Newington.

Also on Monday, a fixed vaccination site will open at 27 Key Road in Keene, with both vaccines and booster doses. No appointment is needed. The site will also be open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the state health department.

Olivia Belanger can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1439, or obelanger@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @OBelangerKS.

Tags

Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.