Earlier this week, the FDA approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine, which the CDC recommends for anyone ages 6 months and older. Many details still aren't available. But here's what we know:
* When can I get the vaccine?: It should be available in New Hampshire either later this week or early next week at some locations like pharmacies, a state health department spokesperson said.
* Where can I get the vaccine?: Check with a local pharmacy.
Cheshire Medical Center, part of the Dartmouth Health system, says it will be involved in administering the vaccine, but details aren't yet available. A spokesperson did say there are no current plans for drive-thru clinics.
* How much will it cost if I have insurance?: The CDC says most insurance plans should pay the total cost of the shot. But check with your insurance provider.
* What if I don't have insurance?: The CDC says its Bridge Access Program should pay the cost of the shot. Information on what area locations are part of this program wasn't available as of Thursday. Kids who are part of the Vaccines for Children program can get the shot free from a participating provider. Those providers should be receiving the vaccines "in the coming weeks," a state health department spokesperson said.
* What brand of vaccine can I get?: The FDA approval covers only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the Moderna vaccine.
To learn more about this fall's COVID, RSV and flu vaccines, check out Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger's story here.
