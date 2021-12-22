SPOFFORD — Five teenagers were taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a vehicle rolled over on Cady Lane.
The 16-year-old operating the SUV failed to take a sharp turn and went over an embankment with the vehicle landing on its roof, according to Chesterfield Police Chief Duane Chickering.
The driver was picked up by her parents from the accident scene, he said, but the five passengers were taken to the hospital.
Two of them — both 15 years old — were sent to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon with serious injuries. The remaining three — two that are 16 years old and one that is 17 — were taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene for non-life-threatening injuries, Chickering said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Officer Stephen Gordon with the Chesterfield Police Department at 603-363-4233.
This article has been updated to indicate the driver is a girl.