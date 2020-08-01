Five people in Cheshire County tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 35 new cases reported by the state on Saturday.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services also announced an additional death Saturday, a woman age 60 and older from Hillsborough County.
The total of known coronavirus cases in New Hampshire now stands at 6,613. Two hospitalizations were also announced, with about 11 percent of the total cases requiring hospital stays.
Besides Cheshire County, other new cases Saturday were reported in Rockingham, Hillsborough (other than Manchester and Nashua), Strafford, Carroll, Merrimack, Belknap and Sullivan counties. Cases were also reported in the cities of Manchester and Nashua. Four of the new cases are people under age 18.
Cheshire County now has a total of 11 active COVID-19 infections. Keene has six active infections, while the towns of Jaffrey, Marlborough, Walpole and Winchester have between one and four cases (the exact number of active cases in a community is not released by the state unless there are more than four).
Also in the Monadnock Region, Charlestown and Peterborough both have between one and four cases.