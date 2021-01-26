Five more residents at Keene Center have died of COVID-19 complications amid an ongoing outbreak at the Court Street nursing home, according to a spokeswoman.
This brings the total number of deaths to 11 since the outbreak started in late December, representing about an eighth of the facility's resident population as of earlier this month.
As of Wednesday morning, five cases — four residents and one staff member — were considered active, according to Lori Mayer, spokeswoman for Genesis Healthcare, which owns Keene Center and several other area nursing homes.
Mayer said Wednesday that 62 residents had contracted COVID-19 since the Keene Center outbreak began. A total of 16 staff members had been infected as of Wednesday, Mayer said.
At least 38 residents had recovered as of Monday.
As of Jan. 11, Keene Center had about 80 residents and 115 staff members.
Long-term care facilities are especially vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic because the virus is known to travel quickly through congregate-living settings, according to health officials. This is due to the proximity of residents, many of whom have underlying health conditions.
Another local Genesis facility, Applewood Rehabilitation Center in Winchester, is also experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. As of Tuesday morning, 26 cases had been reported among staff and residents, with 16 still considered active.
To prevent the virus from spreading any further, Mayer said Keene Center has been separating residents with COVID-19 from those who aren’t infected.
This is on top of other safety protocols, including daily COVID-19 testing, restricting visitation, screening residents for symptoms three times daily and taking staff members’ temperatures upon entering the building. All outside medical appointments, except those that are necessary, have also been canceled.
Additionally, Keene Center residents and staff began receiving COVID-19 vaccines on Dec. 30 through a partnership with CVS Pharmacy.
This story has been updated to reflect the correct total number of Keene Center staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. A company spokeswoman provided incorrect information on that figure last week.