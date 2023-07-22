Jaffrey Civic Center

From left, Jaffrey Civic Center board president David Belletete, board vice president Sean Driscoll, board member Susan Wadsworth, board secretary Benjamin St. Pierre and Executive Director Rebecca Fredrickson.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

The N.H. Community Development Finance Authority (CDFA) recently awarded more than $3.7 million to support five Monadnock Region community spaces, according to Melissa Latham, CDFA director of communications and policy.

Christopher Cartwright can be reached at ccartwright@keenesentinel.com or 603-352-1234, extension 1405.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.