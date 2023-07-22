The N.H. Community Development Finance Authority (CDFA) recently awarded more than $3.7 million to support five Monadnock Region community spaces, according to Melissa Latham, CDFA director of communications and policy.
“It’s huge for the community; it’s huge for Peterborough; it’s so needed,” said Peterborough Recreation Director Lisa Koziell-Betz about the $1 million awarded to the town for the Peterborough Community Center. “Just so, so needed.”
Besides Peterborough, the city of Keene was awarded $801,250 for the Brian A. Mattson Recreation Center. The CDFA also awarded $576,338 to the Hannah Grimes Center, $402,572 to the Jaffrey Civic Center and $992,753 to the Monadnock Area Peer Support Agency.
The CDFA “provides resources to nonprofits and municipalities to improve community spaces across the state,” Latham wrote in an email. The money came from American Rescue Plan Act funds and was announced July 19, according to a news release.
“This is a big win for us,” Keene Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Andy Bohannon said about the grant for the Brian A. Mattson Recreation Center. The funds will be used to upgrade the building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning for several rooms, replace the windows, construct an American Disabilities Act-compliant ramp from the parking lot to the war memorial and upgrade the lobby, he explained.
“Tuesday night, when we had our public meeting related to Robin Hood Park … we had fans going; it was hot in there. In the future, we’ll be able to have public meetings where it’s climate controlled,” Bohannon said. “It’ll be a win … the city needs more space like that.”
In Peterborough, Koziell-Betz said the grant for the Peterborough Community Center was the result of a collaborative effort.
“It ended up being a community project, actually,” she said. “We had a lot of letters of support. We just had a lot of community input into the grant itself.”
Koziell-Betz added that the center, an old armory acquired by the town in 2010 with the understanding that taxpayer money would not fund it, is used for senior and sports programming and the Peterborough Food Pantry, among other activities. The funds are intended to be used for several restoration projects, including replacing the roof, structural work, electrical system upgrades and new lighting.
Jaffrey Civic Center Executive Director Rebecca Fredrickson wrote via email that work on the center, a nonprofit designed to foster artistic, educational and civic activities for area residents, will involve safety and energy improvements along with maintenance.
“Without this assistance from the Community Development Authority grant, this work would have taken well over a decade to implement,” she said.
The Hannah Grimes Center, located at 25 Roxbury Street, aims to provide tools and connections for local entrepreneurs in the Monadnock Region. Mary Ann Kristiansen, the nonprofit’s executive director, said the money would go towards several energy-related projects the organization has wanted to undertake for years. These include replacing old propane heating units that have cost the organization around $40,000 over the past five years, installing energy-efficient heat pumps, replacing a roof and installing solar panels, Kristiansen added.
“We’ve been looking at these projects since 2019 and really just kind of stuck because we didn’t have the funding,” Kristiansen said. “It was amazing this opportunity came along. Amazing.”
The Monadnock Area Peer Support Agency did not respond to a request for comment Friday and was closed Saturday.
