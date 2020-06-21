The Jaffrey Fire Department is responding to a large structure fire at 39 Webster St., according to Southwestern N.H. Fire Mutual Aid.
The blaze was called in shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday and was elevated to a fifth alarm shortly after 7 p.m. Mutual Aid described the scene as a "large industrial fire" with heavy flames visible.
At about 6:45 p.m., a Mutual Aid spokeswoman said she was not aware of any injuries but in a Facebook post indicated that the department is asking several ambulances to stand by. No additional information was immediately available.
The Jaffrey Fire Department confirmed the location and nature of the blaze but declined to comment further.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.