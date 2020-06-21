A large structure fire that burned through a portion of an abandoned Jaffrey factory on Sunday night has been brought under control, according to Jaffrey Fire Chief David Chamberlain.
The blaze was called in shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday and was elevated to a fifth alarm shortly after 7 p.m. Southwestern N.H. Fire Mutual Aid described the scene as a “large industrial fire” with heavy flames visible.
Chamberlain said at least 25 regional fire departments responded to the blaze, which broke out at 39 Webster St., and most were on the scene until around 5 a.m. Monday. He said that, as of 9:30 a.m., there was still one Jaffrey fire vehicle on the scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and Chamberlain said the N.H. Fire Marshal is expected to visit the property sometime Monday.
The chief also confirmed Monday that no injuries have been reported related to the fire; however, several ambulances were asked to stand by during the early hours of the blaze to ensure the safety of the emergency responders. He said the community was very supportive, bringing lots of water and Gatorade to make sure the firefighters stayed hydrated in Sunday’s severe heat.
The more than 100,000-square-foot building, constructed in 1915, was home to the W.W. Cross factory, which manufactured tacks and fasteners, and was used as an industrial site until the late 1990s, according to an environmental site assessment report prepared by Ransom Consulting.
The building was sold at auction in 2007 and housed businesses there until about 2012, the report said. The building had since fallen into disrepair and Chamberlain confirmed that, in the past, the facility has fallen victim to vandalism.
A community workshop was held in Jaffrey last year on what residents would like to see done with the 11-acre property.
Chamberlain said the fire affected about an eighth of the building, but added that because the facility was abandoned, there was already structural deterioration. He said the fire only further destabilized the building and increased the odds that it would have to be fully torn down.