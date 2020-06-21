A crew is still on the scene of a large structure fire that broke out in Jaffrey early Sunday evening at 39 Webster St., according to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid.
The blaze was called in shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday and was elevated to a fifth alarm shortly after 7 p.m. Mutual Aid described the scene as a "large industrial fire" with heavy flames visible but added that the majority of responders were able to leave the scene prior to 7:30 a.m. Monday.
Mutual Aid also confirmed Monday that no injuries have been reported related to the fire; however several ambulances were asked to stand by during the early hours of the blaze.
The more than 100,000-square-foot building, constructed in 1915, was home to the W.W. Cross factory, which manufactured tacks and fasteners, and was used as an industrial site until the late 1990s, according to an environmental site assessment report prepared by Ransom Consulting.
The building was sold at auction in 2007 and housed businesses there until about 2012, the report said. The building had since fallen into disrepair.
A community workshop was held in Jaffrey last year on what residents would like to see done with the 11-acre property.
No additional information was immediately available.
The Jaffrey Fire Department confirmed the location and nature of the blaze Sunday evening and were unreachable by phone Monday morning.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.