FITZWILLIAM — A proposal to reopen a historic 18th-century inn cleared its final hurdle with town officials as the property’s owner was granted a special exception at a town meeting Wednesday night.
Chelley Tighe, who owns the Fitzwilliam Inn at the heart of town, sought the special exception from Fitzwilliam’s Board of Zoning Adjustment for the purpose of bringing business back to the property while also reopening part of it as a sobriety retreat, pizza kitchen and coffee shop. Town ordinance required the exception for the proposal to move forward because of the inn’s location in the town’s Common Historic District.
The zoning board met at town hall at 7 p.m. Wednesday facing a crowd of residents to develop four conditions for the property before unanimously granting the necessary approval. This continued an earlier meeting from Aug. 22 that included public comments, which board members highlighted at the final meeting as helping form the conditions. Board members made a site visit to the inn at 6 p.m. Wednesday to prepare before arriving at town hall.
“I think [the visit] was a good thing for [the board] to have a visual of the setup, so they knew exactly what we’re doing and they were all clear on that,” Tighe said Thursday morning.
The meeting had a more limited membership than normal, as Board Chair Dan Sutton and Vice Chair Susan Massin each recused themselves because of their homes’ proximity to the inn and were absent from the meeting. That left the bulk of the meeting’s leadership to members Susan Silverman and Coni Porter.
Porter opened the meeting by inviting the board to agree on the definition of an inn per town ordinance, which states that such properties must be “open to the general public” and for “transient” guests only. Members unanimously agreed that it’s for the general public since Tighe stated at an earlier meeting that fewer than half of the inn’s rooms will be regularly set aside for the retreat. The board added that both inn guests and retreat participants are transient since, according to Tighe, no one is allowed to stay at the inn or retreat more than 90 days.
The zoning board then unanimously agreed the restaurant classification of the proposal is valid since it will feature a counter serve-style setup, patio for customers and will not have drive-up service, among other requirements for a restaurant in the Common Historic District.
After these agreements, Silverman outlined the criteria for the zoning board to define a special exception. These included whether the “... proposed use [for the inn] is in harmony with the ordinance,” whether the proposed use is “detrimental or injurious” to the neighborhood and how adequately the proposal preserves surrounding property values.
On the first prong of the criteria, the board unanimously agreed that the proposal seems in harmony with town ordinance.
“The purpose of the land use bylaw is to promote and conserve the health and wellness of the health and welfare of the inhabitants of the town ... and the prevention of blight and pollution of the environment,” Porter said in the meeting.
Other intents of the town’s land use bylaw include that land proposals must avoid concentration of population and that they must preserve natural resources, Porter said. The board overall agreed the inn is not an example of blight, and member Jay Drew stated the inn proposal is in full accordance with the town’s master plan.
The second prong saw further discussion as member Bill Pine expressed concern that only one person was planned to supervise the retreat at night. Porter relayed resident concerns about retreat guests relapsing.
Four board members voted in favor of a motion saying the proposal would not be “detrimental or injurious,” while Pine voted against the motion. Porter added that she’d like Tighe to meet with emergency officials in town to discuss safety protocols.
And on property values, Pine said he was unsure about having an “unregulated business” in the town common, and he shared some residents’ thoughts that those who bought into the idea of a single-family home might now be living near a facility that differs from what they expected.
Ultimately, the board unanimously agreed that the proposed use seems appropriate for the site through a final motion before moving on to create the conditions.
“It appears [just being an inn] is not a viable business,” Silverman said in the meeting.
For their conditions, board members requested that the three smoking areas of the property be a backyard space with a pergola, a screened-in space separate from the inn and a space next to the pizza kitchen called the “woodshed.” Second, the board asked that there be no more than 10 recovery guests at a time at the inn in more than five rooms, as Tighe’s application guaranteed.
With the third condition, the board wanted at least two qualified staff of property owner Magnolia Holdings LLC on site overseeing the inn and retreat “at all times.” Chatter could be heard among residents at the meeting questioning how this might be enforced, and members Pine and Susan Irvings were against this condition, though the motion passed.
Last, the board requested Tighe, as the applicant for the exception, and inn staff develop a 24-hour safety protocol with town police and fire departments, selectboard and the town health officer. This protocol would include emergency services and response procedures for mental health situations and relapse events, the condition stated.
Tighe said Thursday that safety procedures had already been written out ahead of the meeting as part of the inn’s operation plans and noted she looks forward to working with town officials on formalizing them.
“All of the conditions I think were very fair and quite honestly, they were things we were already planning on doing,” she said. “They’re things any responsible owner should do.”
With the conditions in place, the special exception was granted after the board collectively passed a conclusive motion in favor of the action. This ended the meeting at about 8:30 p.m. Tighe said an opening period is yet to be determined but previously said it would be “as soon as possible” if the exception was granted.
“We want to open when we are sure we have streamlined everything in the operation [of the property] so it can be the best it can be,” Tighe said.
