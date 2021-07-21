RINDGE — A Fitzwilliam woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning near Pearly Lake, according to Rindge Police.
Kristine Gallant, 68, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Route 119 near Quimby Drive in Rindge, police said in a news release.
Paulette Wright, 57, of Winchester had been driving behind Gallant, and was brought to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough by private vehicle to be evaluated for neck and chest pain, the release says. The third driver involved, Jonah Ketola, and his juvenile passenger, did not report any injuries, according to police.
Initial investigation indicates Gallant, who was traveling east on Route 119 and became trapped inside her vehicle after the crash, may have been suffering from a medical condition when her Chevy Equinox swerved head-on into Ketola's westbound International dump truck, according to police. The momentum of the Equinox pushed the truck across both lanes, and the Equinox also spun around, colliding with Wright's Ford F150, the release states. All vehicles came to a rest on the eastbound shoulder of Route 119.
Witnesses reported seeing the Equinox swerve several times prior to the collision, according to the release, which says the Equinox caught fire and was extinguished by good Samaritans prior to the arrival of first responders.
The road was closed for more than five hours while the wreckage was cleared. The dump truck had leaked diesel on the road in the surrounding area, and required extensive cleanup, according to police.
Both the F150 and Equinox sustained significant damage, to the right rear and front end, respectively, whereas the dump truck had moderate damage to its front and undercarriage, the release says.
The Rindge police and fire departments were assisted by police from Fitzwilliam, Troy, and Jaffrey, N.H. State Police, Jaffrey Ambulance, and fire crews from Jaffrey, Fitzwilliam and the Massachusetts towns of Winchendon and Ashby. Also responding were the Rindge Highway Department, the N.H. Department of Transportation and the N.H. Department of Environmental Services.
The crash remains under investigation.
Witnesses with any additional information are asked to contact Rindge police Sgt. Rachel Malynowski at 899-5009 extension 15 or 355-2000.