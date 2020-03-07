Operating budget: $2,019,538, which is up $93,481, or about 4.9 percent, from the $1,926,057 budget voters approved last year
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.Hot topics: The largest appropriation on the warrant amounts to $300,000, slated for the expendable trust fund for road repair and maintenance.
Other warrant articles: Voters will also be asked to add $165,000 to the fund for maintenance of town buildings. An article brought by petition asks residents to approve moving the town-owned gazebo to the south end of the town common, painting it and installing electrical outlets and lights. Selectmen and the budget committee both recommend against this proposal.
On the ballot, voters will be asked to make the process for allowing reduced setbacks for porches and building additions similar to that of grandfathered structures, requiring a variance. Voters will also be asked to amend the definition of “prime wetland” to be consistent with state regulations. And voters face a measure to bring into compliance the zoning ordinance relating to signs and other advertising devices by deleting all language that intends to limit, regulate or prohibit the content of any sign.
Contested races: Andrew Wood and incumbent Daniel Baker are vying for a three-year term as selectman; Nicole (Girard) Mattson and incumbent Heidi Wood are vying for a three-year term as town clerk; and Charles Troccia and incumbents Paul Haynes and Barbara Young are running for two three-year terms on the planning board.
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fitzwilliam Town Hall
Meeting: Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m., Fitzwilliam Town Hall