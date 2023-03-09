FITZWILLIAM — A $2.58 million budget and an article concerning installation and maintenance of a well on Richmond Road are up for consideration at next week’s town meeting.
Here’s a summary of Fitzwilliam’s warrant:
Budget proposal: $2,580,699, up about 10.9 percent, or $253,505, from the $2,327,194 budget voters approved last year. The selectboard is recommending a lower figure of $2,577,893.
Other warrant articles:
To see if the town will vote to authorize the selectboard to convey an easement to the Fitzwilliam Village Water District over a portion of town land at Richmond Road for the purpose of installing and maintaining a well.
Residents will also be asked whether they will allocate money to 14 expendable trust funds.
Zoning amendments: At the polls, residents will consider whether to adopt an amendment to define “group business” — a collection of two or more separate commercial or industrial businesses that share the same building or property or both — to the zoning ordinance. The term was not previously defined but included in the ordinance, according to the planning board.
Another proposed amendment is to delete and change a portion of the zoning ordinance’s section on frontage exceptions.
Contested races: Nancy Carney, Tracey Jess and Susan Silverman are competing for a three-year term on the selectboard.
Elections: Tuesday, March 14, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at town hall.
Town meeting: Tuesday, March 14, at 7 p.m. at town hall.
