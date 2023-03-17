FITZWILLIAM — Had you shown up nearly two hours late to the annual town meeting Thursday night, you would have arrived at the conclusion of a lengthy debate on an article about an easement to the Fitzwilliam Village Water District.
Ninety residents — of 1,631 registered voters in Fitzwilliam — gathered inside town hall for the three-hour meeting. They approved an amended operating budget among a multitude of other articles, but shot down the one about the water-district easement.
This proposal would have authorized the selectboard to convey an easement to the water district over a portion of town land at Richmond Road for the purpose of installing and maintaining a well.
Benjamin Thomas, a water-district commissioner, told meeting attendees a new well would provide clean and tested water to district residents and businesses. He added that the well would be installed in an area known colloquially as “the ski area.”
Several residents spoke against the article, among them Gretchen Wittenborg, who suggested the town look at other parcels for the easement.
“This ski hill is really sacred to a lot of people whose children learned to ski here,” she said. “... I’m in favor of some reconstruction for this failing system but not at the ski hill.”
Daniel Stark also emphasized the ski hill’s value to the community and voiced his opposition to the article.
“It’s a well-used crown jewel in the town of Fitzwilliam,” he said. “It belongs to all of us. No one’s denying you water; there are plenty of places to get water in Fitzwilliam ... This article is asking for an easement, and an easement means in perpetuity.”
Cynthia Klevens, a water treatment engineer with the N.H. Department of Environmental Services, said she would be the reviewer for the water-system improvements. Currently, she said there are three private wells serving the village district that do not have adequate setbacks.
“This will be an area that is set aside to protect the well,” she said. “There is no infrastructure other than a 6-inch pipe coming out of the ground and some setback so it will not interfere with the recreational activities.”
Klevens explained that many wells in the town have traces of uranium and radon. She added that if a new well was constructed, there are treatment processes that could help purify the water and filters would be installed.
Resident Sarah Short said the many plots of land in the district lack adequate space to drill a well. She added that the well would benefit not only residents in the village, but also businesses in the district that serve many more people.
“The system is failing” she said. “We need to find a way to build a well. ... This is about our town and our community and when the Fitzwilliam Water District was created it was done with community in mind.”
Stark’s wife, Kathleen, eventually made a motion that the town vote by ballot on the article, making it so the proposal would need a three-fifths vote to pass. Her motion succeeded.
The article failed, 55-35.
Voters gave the go-ahead to an amended $2,583,699 operating budget, up 11 percent over the one voters approved last year. This figure was originally written as $2,580,699 on the warrant, but Selectman Martin Nolan recommended that $3,000 be added for the highway department.
Residents also supported raising $310,000 for road repair and maintenance. This amount was amended from the $287,000 suggested by the selectboard. The amendment, motioned by selectboard Chairman Brian Doerpholz, matched the figure recommended by the budget committee.
Another article residents approved will raise $80,000 for the Highway Department Vehicle and Equipment Expendable Trust. The article on the warrant originally called for $60,000, but Selectman Nolan recommended more, with the funds to go toward the purchase of a new dump truck.
Fitzwilliam held town elections on Tuesday, in which voters elected a new member to the selectboard in the only contested race of the year.
Nancy Carney (116) beat Susan Silverman (43) and Tracey Jess (63) for a three-year term.
Elected without contest: Heidi L. Wood for a three-year term as town clerk; Nancy Carney and Carl Hagstrom, budget committee, three years; Andrew Wood, budget committee, two years; Jeffrey Cesaitis, budget committee, one year; Robert F. Young, trustee of the trust funds, three years; Richard Mays, trustee of the trust funds, two years; Robin F. Marra and Nancy L. Fey-Yesan, trustee of the library, three years; Ronald G. Heroux, cemetery commissioner, two years; Michael Grab, cemetery commissioner, three years; Barbara Young and Thomas Rothermel, planning board, three years; Richard Mays, planning board, one year.
Gene Cuomo was elected for a one-year term as moderator as a write-in candidate.
Gregory Mattson won a three-year term as commissioner of Plante Memorial Park as a write-in.
Write-in returns for a two-year term as a Plante Memorial Park commissioner ended in a six-way tie.
Residents also voted (171-25) for an amendment to define “group business” — a collection of two or more separate commercial or industrial businesses that share the same building and/or property — in the zoning ordinance. The term was not previously defined but included in the ordinance, according to the planning board.
The other zoning ordinance on the ballot also passed (159-39). That amendment changes a portion of the zoning ordinance’s section on frontage exceptions, and is meant to clarify the language in that section, according to the planning board.
