FITZWILLIAM — Voters approved all warrant articles at Tuesday’s town meeting, including a $2 million operating budget.
About 50 people filed into the benches at town hall, where long-time Fitzwilliam resident Gene Cuomo facilitated the meeting as Moderator Bill Prigge was unable to attend.
Before jumping into the evening’s matters, Cuomo conducted a moment of silence for selectboard member Dan Baker and former police chief Bruce Newton, who both died last year. A second moment of silence was held for the people of Ukraine.
Voters approved a $2,315,201 budget, as recommended by the selectboard and budget committee.
A few articles generated discussion, including one that called for raising $400,000 for the roads repair and maintenance expendable trust fund. Resident Chris Holman expressed concern over how efficiently road maintenance funds are being spent, saying that high-traffic roads didn’t seem to be prioritized last year. He added that he was concerned about the materials that are being used to repair potholes.
Department of Public Works Director Glenn Smith was unable to attend town meeting due to family matters, Selectman Brian Doerpholz said.
Doerpholz said Smith had identified 14 roads in town that “are in dire need of repair,” and while it’s too expensive to tackle all at once, Smith plans to work on two roads this year.
“There is a plan in place by Mr. Smith to address all the worst roads in town,” Doerpholz said. “It will take a few years, and it’s going to take some money to address some of these roads.”
Voters also approved an article to raise $5,000 to display a collection of Hawaiian artifacts known as the Locke Collection. The building for the library was donated under the condition that the collection be displayed, Library Director Kate Thomas explained at the meeting.
Edwin Locke was a Fitzwilliam native who traveled to the Hawaiian Islands as a missionary in 1836, more than 100 years before Hawaii became a U.S. state. The collection was at the center of a lawsuit a few years ago, after former town librarian and library trustee, Paula Baldwin, claimed to have bought the collection from the library.
In 2016, the Cheshire County Superior Court ordered Baldwin and her son, James, to return the items to the library, according to previous Sentinel reporting.
In order to display the artifacts properly, the library needs to ensure they are kept in a safe and climate-controlled space, Thomas said at Tuesday’s meeting.
Residents also voted to shift the hierarchy model used by the fire department, so the fire department will be reporting to the selectboard rather than a board of three elected firewards.
Under the current model, the board of firewards meets once a month, and decisions made by the wards are subsequently brought to the selectboard for approval, said Fire Chief Adam Dubriske. By moving the department under the selectboard, the decision-making processes would be streamlined, he said.
Having a board of firewards is an uncommon model today, according to Dubriske, and in most New Hampshire towns, fire departments report to their selectboards.
The three firewards — John Holman, Ed Mattson and Bill Prigge — are the most senior fire officials, Dubriske explained.
“The next most senior person at that fire department is myself,” Dubriske said. “And the rest is just younger staff below me. We felt this was the time that there’s really not that older generation to step in and fulfill that fireward role with that fire department knowledge.”
Mattson, who attended the town meeting, said the firewards supported the article.
But the firewards aren’t disappearing immediately, Dubriske said. The board of firewards will work with the selectboard over the next year to help ease the transition. Assistant Fire Chief Charles Kenison was elected Tuesday to replace Holman as a fireward.
Other approved articles included raising sums for various expendable trust funds, including those for town buildings maintenance and repair, conservation land, and vehicles and equipment for the highway, fire and police departments.
Elections
Martin Nolan, currently a member of the budget committee, beat Susan Silverman 162-131 for a three-year term on the selectboard.
Three candidates were in the running for two seats as trustees of the library. Elizabeth Lorenz and Richard Marshall will both join the trustees for three-year terms after winning 197 and 128 votes, respectively. Nancy L. Fey-Yesan received 104 votes.
For a two-year term with the trustees of the library, Carol Beckwith bested Selectman Doerpholz, 141-125.
For Fitzwilliam’s full ballot, including the results of uncontested races, see sentinelsource.com.