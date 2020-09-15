A state energy regulator starts hearing evidence on a proposed solar array in Fitzwilliam today.
A subsidiary of Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources LLC has proposed building a 30-megawatt solar plant on about 110 acres of private land south of Route 119, between Fullam Hill Road and Route 12.
If built, it would be the state’s largest solar array by far. As of the end of last year, New Hampshire’s total solar capacity was about 105 megawatts, according to regional grid operator ISO New England. That current capacity comes from thousands of smaller rooftop or ground-mounted arrays serving specific homes or businesses, whereas the Fitzwilliam project would sell directly to utilities.
NextEra’s Fitzwilliam proposal — called Chinook Solar — is the first application for a solar project to come before the N.H. Site Evaluation Committee, which must approve large energy projects.
The proceedings starting today are an adjudicative hearing at which the Site Evaluation Committee will hear testimony and other evidence.
Before making a decision, the committee must consider the company’s capabilities and the project’s impact on aesthetics, historical sites, air and water quality, the environment, public health and the region’s “orderly development.” The committee must also judge whether approval “will serve the public interest.”
The hearing is slated to start at 1 p.m. today. Additional sessions are scheduled for Friday and next week.
The public can listen in remotely. The links for hearing access are on the committee’s website at nhsec.nh.gov/documents/sec-calendar.pdf.