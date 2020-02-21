FITZWILLIAM — As the siting process continues for a proposed solar array in town, about two dozen residents turned out to learn more about the project at a public hearing Thursday night.
NextEra Energy Resources has proposed a 30-megawatt solar array on 513 acres of land south of Route 119, between Route 12 and Fullam Hill Road, known as the Chinook Solar Project. If the Florida-based company’s application is approved, NextEra is hoping to begin construction as early as January 2021 and expects the array to be operational by October 2021.
“Our team of experts, engineers, consultants have been busy analyzing this project, looking at all the various aspects as it relates to the environment, as it relates to aesthetics, as it relates to the layout and alteration of terrain [and] stormwater design, for example,” Project Director Heath Barefoot said. “We’ve developed a project which we feel very strongly is compatible with the land on which it will lie.”
In May, Madeleine Mineau, executive director of Clean Energy NH, a Concord-based advocacy and policy group, said the project would be the biggest in the state. At the time, the largest solar array in New Hampshire was around 2 megawatts.
Thursday’s hearing at Fitzwilliam Town Hall took place before the N.H. Site Evaluation Committee, the body responsible for issuing certificates for energy facilities, imposing terms on those certificates and monitoring the construction process of energy projects. After a brief presentation from Barefoot, the committee asked questions about the project before turning the floor over to the residents in attendance.
Committee members inquired about a number of issues, including noise pollution, aesthetics and impact on wildlife.
Marc Wallace, noise consultant for the project, said there would be 15 inverters on the site as well as a transformer, all of which would generate some level of noise. However, he said at most locations around the project, the noise generated would be between zero and 2 decibels.
“Anything under 3 decibels is imperceptible,” he said. “There were a few homes on Fullam Hill Road, which is closest to the project site, where the sound levels would be in the 4- or 5-decibel range, which would be considered a noticeable change.”
Michael Buscher, the project’s visual consultant, said there are only two areas from which the project might be visible. The first is just up the road from the project site near the Pinnacle Hiking Trails. Buscher said he determined that the visual impact was “not unreasonable.”
The second visual impact, he said, would be from the summit of Mount Monadnock.
“When this project was first brought to us, that was an immediate concern,” Buscher said. “We conducted a intercept survey. We went up on top [of Mount Monadnock], we interviewed people with a very unbiased survey, and that included questioning about the different activities, why they were there, what their expectations were ... and basically, the results of that were peoples’ expectation and future use and enjoyment of Mount Monadnock would be unchanged.”
He added that about half of the 84 people they talked to over a two-day period were able to pick out the project’s site from a simulation, but none were able to identify it specifically as a solar project.
Following the committee’s questions, project staff and consultants answered written questions from audience members, who asked what NextEra would do to mitigate noise pollution, how residents would be notified of project developments and what the economic impact might be for area businesses.
Economic consultant Matthew Magnusson said it was difficult to determine exactly which local businesses would benefit from the project. While being built, Magnusson said, the project is expected to create about 58 New Hampshire-based construction jobs, as well as a number of site-clearing and electrical positions. He said local supply companies, gas stations, grocery stories and other area businesses would likely see a boost during construction, as well.
After the written queries were answered, residents were given an opportunity to verbally express any concerns or ask questions. Only one person, Suzanne Fournier, spoke. Among her issues with the project is that she said there hasn’t been a proper study of the impact to threatened and endangered animals in the area. She specifically expressed concern about the habitats of the little brown bat and a couple species of turtles.
Earlier in the meeting, environmental consultant Dana Valleau said the project had been designed with the local wildlife in mind. He said the array would be fenced off in different sections so larger animals would be able to navigate through the gaps to pass through the site. Likewise, he said the fences were designed with a 6-inch gap at the bottom so smaller animals could pass under them.
Residents who didn’t make it to Thursday’s meeting can still submit input by sending an email to committee administrator Pamela Monroe at pamela.monroe@sec.hn.gov.