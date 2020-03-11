FITZWILLIAM — Most items on the warrant for Fitzwilliam’s annual town meeting — including some $2 million for the town’s operating budget, $300,000 for road maintenance and $165,000 for repair of the town hall tower — won swift approval by voice vote.
But the warrant’s last item, a proposal by some residents to move a neglected town-owned gazebo near the Crossroads building to the town common, was rejected after some debate.
Residents Bill Davis and Gary Taylor brought the article before town meeting by circulating a petition signed by 38 residents. The proposal called for appropriating $1,100 to move the gazebo to the south end of the common and an additional $650 to paint the structure and to install electrical outlets and lights.
Bill Davis, who lives in his family’s 1793 homestead with his wife, Cathy, said the gazebo “would be nice for a lot of things. The town owns it, so why not use it?”
“It would add a lot of charm to the village,” Cathy said.
Some residents, like Carole Krunklevich, disagreed. Krunklevich, who has lived in town some 70 years, said she grew up along the common — considered the town’s centerpiece — and, as a child, made it her playground.
“It seems to me we’ve made lots of changes to the common and not all have been wonderful,” Krunklevich said. “I don’t know why we want to keep adding to the common. We should keep its original look.”
Other residents worried that the gazebo might steal space needed for town events, such as the medieval Fitzwilliam Fantasy Faire held in October, and expressed concerns about the historical appropriateness of the 20-year-old Amish-built structure.
The board of selectmen and the budget committee opposed the proposal.
The Village Common Committee weighed in on the issue, as well, requesting community input and a thorough inspection of the gazebo before making a decision. “We don’t seem to know enough about the gazebo to have it on the common,” said committee member Carole Beckwith.
Despite their opposition to the article as presented, town-meeting voters seemed willing to look into using the structure in some other location. On a motion made by resident Brian Doerpholz, voters postponed further discussion, to allow time to consider where the gazebo might be placed on town-owned property.
About 85 residents gathered for the meeting on the second-floor of the Third Fitzwilliam Meetinghouse, built in 1817.
Shortly after the polls closed downstairs at 7 p.m., Moderator William Prigge opened his 50th meeting with two taps of the gavel, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer for “insight and discernment” led by Rev. Craig Breismeister of Fitzwilliam Community Church.
Breismeister also paused to remember Royalston Road resident Glenn Sillanpaa, who perished in a house fire Sunday morning.
The approved budget of $2,019,538 is up $93,481, or 4.9 percent, from the one approved last year. Other articles that were approved Tuesday included appropriations to capital reserve funds and a measure changing the organization of the fire department so that the selectboard appoints the fire chief and the chief appoints firefighters.
At the polls, voters passed three zoning amendments, which relate to the process for requesting a reduced setback for a porch or building addition; changes to the wetlands protection overlay district; and removing restrictions on sign content.
The meeting was adjourned by 8:30 p.m.
This town meeting might have been Prigge’s last as moderator. He did not seek re-election, though he received 76 write-in votes, far more than anyone else.
“I didn’t say I wouldn’t do it,” he said, “but I began when Nixon was in his first term. Let somebody else have a shot at it.”
Also announcing his retirement this year was Road Agent Gene Cuomo. He has served in the position for 23 years.
Jeanne Sable, a Fitzwilliam resident for 38 years, said she thought the coronavirus threat might keep some from attending town meeting this year, but she was encouraged by the turnout.
“I love it,” she said of town meeting. “I don’t think I’ve missed one since I’ve been here.”
Incumbents re-elected
Incumbent Daniel Baker was re-elected to a three-year term on the selectboard, beating Andrew M. Wood 292-118. Town Clerk Heidi L. Wood was also re-elected, winning 297 votes to Nicole Mattson’s 136. Incumbents Barbara Young and Paul Haynes were re-elected to the planning board with 273 and 194 votes, respectively, defeating Charles Troccia with 186.
The following were elected without contest: William N. Prigge for a three-year term as fireward (378 votes); Carl “Skip” Hagstrom III (351) and Andrew M. Wood (242) to three-year terms on the budget committee; Robin Marra (363) and Pam Troccia (34 write-in votes) to three-year terms as library trustees; Michael Grab to a three-year term as cemetery trustee (377); Jodi Mattson for a three-year term as commissioner of Plante Memorial Park (343).