Five months after a rollover crash in Jaffrey, a Fitzwilliam man has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence.
The driver, Ryan McLaughlin, 27, and a passenger were injured in the July 17 crash on Mountain Road, according to court documents and statements by police at the time.
A blood test later showed that McLaughlin's blood-alcohol concentration after the crash was .197, according to an affidavit written by Jaffrey police Officer Thomas W. Bishop.
McLaughlin pleaded not guilty Thursday in Cheshire County Superior Court.
On the day of the crash, police responded to Mountain Road around 4:30 p.m. to find a heavily damaged Ford pickup on its roof in a vegetated area about 10 feet off the road, according to Bishop’s affidavit. McLaughlin’s face was covered with blood, the officer wrote.
McLaughlin claimed the crash was due to wet roads and tires with worn-down treads, but Bishop found open containers of Twisted Tea, an alcoholic drink, near the truck, he wrote. McLaughlin said he had consumed two drinks several hours earlier, but his passenger, Tracy Chalke, 41, said he had been drinking a lot, including right before the drive, the affidavit says.
Due to the crash, McLaughlin had lacerations that required more than 30 stitches and vertebrae fractures, while Chalke suffered lacerations on her wrist and foot, according to the affidavit.
McLaughlin was released on personal-recognizance bail. His conditions of release include no consumption of alcohol and submitting to random alcohol testing when requested by law enforcement.