FITZWILLIAM — Police responded to a reported gunshot Monday evening at a residence on Route 12 South, Chief Leonard R. DiSalvo said Wednesday morning.
Both of the people involved in the isolated incident know each other and live at the home where police responded to a 911 call at 5:37 p.m. Monday, DiSalvo said. There was never any threat to the public, he added.
DiSalvo said a man called 911 to report the gunshot. That man was reportedly armed with a knife and threatening to harm himself, the chief added. Ultimately, he said, “it evolved into a medical call,” and one person was flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Mass. He would not confirm whether anyone had been shot.
DiSalvo declined to release the names, ages or conditions of the people involved, or the circumstances surrounding the incident, citing the medical nature of the call.
The Sentinel made numerous unsuccessful attempts on Tuesday to confirm details of the incident with the Fitzwilliam Police Department.
No one has been arrested in connection to the reported shooting, DiSalvo said, adding that police do not anticipate making any arrests.
“After a cursory investigation, this incident was determined to be medical in nature,” he said in an email. “We do not anticipate this evolving into a criminal investigation.”
DiSalvo added that Fitzwilliam police received assistance from N.H. State Police and the Troy Police Department, as well as EMS services from Fitzwilliam Ambulance, DiLuzio Ambulance, the Fitzwilliam Fire Department, Troy Fire Department, Richmond Fire Department and UMass Memorial Life Flight.