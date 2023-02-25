The town’s police are launching a program to better assist people who have memory issues. The Just in Case Program, which was introduced statewide to police departments by the Manchester Police Department, is a registry of people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or memory issues.
Police can use the registry as an emergency tool if they encounter someone on this list, according to Fitzwilliam police Officer Brandylyn Mitchell, who started her department’s program. Officers can refer to the Just in Case database for easy identification to get that person quickly and safely home.
Database entries will consist of a digital photo of the person, with information such as name, date of birth, address, an emergency contact and any important medical history.
Officers with the county will also be able to access the information collected by the Fitzwilliam department through this program, Mitchell said.
Residents can put themselves on the list or a caregiver, family member or friend can do so on their behalf. This information will be kept in the Fitzwilliam database and remain confidential, according to a news release from the department.
Mitchell also serves as the Fitzwilliam’s department’s administrative assistant and read a letter from the Manchester Police Department suggesting the program in December.
“When I saw the letter, I loved the idea. We have quite a few elderly residents, and I thought this might be something we could adopt and help others,” Mitchell said.
The Manchester Police Department’s program organizer, Officer Steven Duquette, was unavailable for comment Thursday.
People can register themselves or loved ones on Fitzwilliam’s list by contacting Mitchell at 603-585-6565 or emailing at admin@fitzpolice.us.
Although the program is still in its infancy, Fitzwilliam Police Chief Leonard DiSalvo is hopeful it will help make a difference in how his department serves the community.
“I feel that this is a great tool for us to stay in touch with our community and it will be an asset to the entire county, once fully operational,” DiSalvo said.
