FITZWILLIAM — Facing a shortage of emergency medical technicians able to work weekdays, the Fitzwilliam Fire Department will offer per-diem pay to new hires, instead of relying on volunteers for that work as it has long done.
Fire Chief Adam Dubriske said Monday that he hopes paying EMTs will help the department resolve its staffing issues, noting that some other Monadnock Region towns also compensate their medical personnel.
Three volunteer EMTs currently handle weekday calls in Fitzwilliam and Troy, according to Dubriske, who said their availability is "limited" because they also have other part-time jobs.
"Fitzwilliam’s a small community … so having staff available during the day is difficult," he said.
The town's fire department has 25 members, including a substantial number of EMTs able to work at night and on weekends, Dubriske said. Those positions will remain volunteer-only, along with all fire crews, though some of the current weekday EMTs may opt to get paid for their time, he said.
Fitzwilliam also receives emergency-response help from other area towns via Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid.
"We still have some decent daytime fire coverage," Dubriske said. "It’s much easier to get daytime fire assistance than EMS assistance."
Compensation for the town's weekday EMTs will range from $12-17 an hour, depending on qualifications and experience, he said. Fitzwilliam will start the per-diem staffing arrangement — for anyone working between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. — on Aug. 2, the fire department announced in a recent news release.
Dubriske said Monday that he expects to get applicants from several private EMT providers in the Monadnock Region, including DiLuzio Ambulance Service in Keene. Fitzwilliam is also willing to help people enroll in EMS-certification courses if they aren't certified already, he said.
The town's selectboard unanimously approved the new compensation plan at its meeting last week at the fire department's request, according to Dubriske.
Department members have worked with fire officials from Troy and Richmond, as well as residents in those communities, since September 2019 to discuss ways of combatting the staffing issue, he said. Volunteer shortages have worsened in recent years with fewer employers now willing to release EMTs during the workday, Dubriske said, adding that seven in 10 fire department calls require medical personnel.
"All signs pointed to the per-diem [pay as] the way to go," he said.
Fitzwilliam isn't the only local town turning to that option.
Swanzey's fire department has around 10 EMTs — mostly in paid, on-call roles — and wants to add to those ranks, Chief William Gould said Monday. The town also contracts with DiLuzio Ambulance for additional emergency response, he said, adding that like in Fitzwilliam, weekday calls are often the hardest to staff.
Winchester has its own ambulance service, separate from the fire department, staffed by paid, on-call personnel, though DiLuzio provides backup service to that town, too.
The staffing issues are particularly dire for towns without commercial activity, Dubriske said, since volunteer EMTs need to work locally to respond to calls on short notice.
"Daytime calls are a struggle for everybody — especially these rural communities with not much business in them," he said.