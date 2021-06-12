A Fitzwilliam man arrested in January has been charged with selling the drugs that prosecutors say led to a man’s overdose death in Keene.
Jeffrey Roy, 24, was indicted by a Cheshire County grand jury last month on a charge of dispensing a controlled drug with death resulting.
Prosecutors allege the 28-year-old overdose victim bought fentanyl from another man, Saithe Corliss, 30, of Troy, who had obtained the drug from Roy. The victim was found dead in a Keene apartment on New Year’s Day.
Roy was arrested in January as a result of the investigation into the overdose death and charged with sales-related offenses. The Keene Police Department said at the time that he could face additional charges once the victim’s toxicology report was done.
In addition to the death-resulting charge, Roy faces an alternative count of sale of a controlled drug related to the same alleged transaction, as well as a charge of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute on Jan. 7, the day of his arrest during a police sting.
Corliss has also been charged with dispensing a controlled drug with death resulting.