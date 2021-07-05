FITZWILLIAM — Firefighters from multiple area departments responded to a house fire on Rhododendron Road on Monday afternoon.
As of mid-afternoon, the fire at 233 Rhododendron Road was under control, but crews were still working on it, said Chief Joe Sangermano of Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid, who was on scene. He said it caused extensive damage to both floors.
Neighbors David and Pat Squires said the resident was at home when she heard a cracking sound and rushed over to their place.
The fire’s cause had not yet been determined as of about 3 p.m.
Multiple local fire departments, including Fitzwilliam, Richmond and Rindge, were on scene.