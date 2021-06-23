FITZWILLIAM — On the afternoon of May 4, Elizabeth Baker came home to find her husband, Dan, unresponsive.
First responders came to the scene as soon as they could and tried to save him, but it was too late. Dan, 62, chairman of the Fitzwilliam selectboard and a former longtime firefighter, had died of cardiac arrest.
"Fitzwilliam had exhausted themselves trying," Elizabeth said.
In response to his death, the Fitzwilliam Fire Department has started the Dan Baker Memorial Fund, aimed at better preparing firefighters for cardiac arrest calls.
"He was all about rural EMS and making sure things work smoother," said Chief Adam Dubriske. " ... We just felt this would be in line with something he would be very supportive of, and it's another piece in easing the shortage of daytime help."
The first goal for the fund, started Saturday, is to buy an automatic CPR machine that would be available for the Fitzwilliam, Richmond and Troy fire departments.
The fundraising goal for the machine is $25,000, and $800 had been raised as of Wednesday.
The machine — which would be the first the department would own — is a plunger-like tool that is able to complete chest compressions without interruption.
Without it, Dubriske said cardiac arrest calls require several people from several departments to keep the compressions going. Fitzwilliam typically has three daytime firefighters, he added, making this task difficult.
"We can have three people doing CPR for 20 minutes before the next set of people start arriving, and when you're doing compressions that is a long, long time," he said. "Plus, all the additional stuff needed for cardiac arrest patients, like the IVs and starting airways and stuff like that, so it's a lot of work for a few people to do."
Elizabeth, Dan's wife, said the fire department approached her with the idea, and she felt it's what Dan would have wanted.
After scrolling through those who've donated to the GoFundMe page so far, she said many of them are people she doesn't know.
"They obviously see that there's a need for this," Elizabeth said.
Whitney Baker, Dan's daughter-in-law, added that Dan would have "loved this idea."
"Even if it is able to help save one person and prevent the loss we are all still navigating, it will be worth getting for the town and make a huge difference in someone’s life," she said in a Facebook message. " ... Dan would be so thankful that everyone is able to make an impactful change from such an awful situation."