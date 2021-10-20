FITZWILLIAM — Look out for a bit of flair in Fitzwilliam on Saturday, when a new specialty car restoration business is scheduled to celebrate its grand opening.
British Body and Coachworks at 11 Route 119 West offers full restoration services with a focus on British cars, as well as sales and mechanical services, Owner Mark LeBlanc of Rindge said.
From Corvettes to Mustangs, LeBlanc has brought new life to old cars for most of his life. He began doing car restorations when he was 12 years old, he said. In that time, he's worked on many different kinds of cars, but has always enjoyed driving the British varieties, he said. He initially became interested in them because they were small enough to fit in his garage at home, and he now specializes in working on UK-made Austin-Healey models.
The company moved into the Route 119 location in June, LeBlanc said. In addition to LeBlanc, British Body and Coachworks has one full-time employee, with a second set to start next month.
The Fitzwilliam Economic Committee will host a ribbon-cutting on Saturday at 12:30 p.m., followed an open house until 4 p.m.
The open house will include a tour of the 5,000 square-foot facility, and if the weather is nice, LeBlanc said he expects some people to bring their own British cars.
People interested in attending Saturday's event are asked to RSVP by Friday by emailing ceispars@yahoo.com.