Three months into her new role as director of the Keene Public Library, Marti Fiske says she has found the Elm City to be a good fit.
Fiske, 49, called Keene a “perfect-sized community” Wednesday from her office newly outfitted with a standing desk, and said she’s enjoying living downtown after working in more rural areas through her teaching and librarian career, mostly in Vermont.
“I was looking for something that was a little bit larger than where I had come from,” Fiske said. “I was looking for a quality of life, and Keene had that in spades. I was looking for a community that was not so large that I didn’t feel I would have an easy enough opportunity to really get to know the people I was working for.”
On Saturday, Fiske will hold a meet-and-greet in the library’s new atrium facing West Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“As a library director, I think one of the perks that I enjoy, one of the things that really makes me happy, is the way that [the job] allows me to get to know so many people in the community,” she said.
“I can go from a Rotary meeting and make a connection with somebody who works with kids,” she continued, “who then connects me with someone else who has some therapy dogs, and the next thing you know, you put on this amazing program based on some third, fourth, fifth connections.”
Fiske succeeded longtime director Nancy Vincent, who officially retired in August.
Vincent took the Keene library to new levels over her 25-year tenure, most recently overseeing a massive renovation project that included adding the atrium and renovating the former Masonic Temple next door.
Fiske said all of that work has left her with an exciting opportunity to offer new programming and to change the public’s notion of a library. Although some may write off libraries in the digital age, they’re actually making a comeback — particularly among millennials — according to a Pew Research Center study.
“It’s not the library that a lot of people grew up with who are over 30,” Fiske said, noting she’s often asked what it’s like to work in such a quiet setting. “It’s not the place where the books are, and everything is quiet and we shush you.
“It tends to be pretty noisy and raucous, actually,” she continued. “And that stereotype is still out there. I think people haven’t learned that libraries are about more than just books and being quiet.”
With the renovations complete, library-goers can not only access texts digitally or physically, but also use Heberton Hall and Cohen Hall as performance spaces, cook up recipes in the new kitchen, book one of the classrooms or meeting spaces for their local group, and get experience with 3D printing and other crafts in the Makerspace.
Fiske said the Makerspace is of particular interest to her because of the potential for innovation and the new “Little Makers” grant, bringing in nearly $250,000 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services for kids to gain design and hands-on building skills.
Fiske added that she enjoys being a resource for students navigating the 21st century’s multimedia landscape, helping them discern reliable sources from Internet clickbait and directing their interests to the local level.
“... They’re sort of such global news and information purveyors that for them, getting information about their local area is more of a challenge,” she said, noting how a strong interest in climate change among the Gen-Z cohort from middle school to high school can skew toward big, international trends instead of ways to make an impact in their hometown.
Fiske said Saturday’s meet-and-greet has become more exciting for her because of how impressed she’s been with the neighborly embrace of the first people she met in Keene.
A conundrum requiring help moving into her apartment resolved itself just through a neighbor knowing the right person for the job, and Fiske said little moments like this have led her to believe she made the right decision in moving here.
“You say something to one neighbor, and everyone is so helpful and friendly that the next thing you know, they’ve introduced you to two or three other people,” she said. “And I’m really enjoying that.”