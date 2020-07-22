FITZWILLIAM — The N.H. Fish and Game Department may be dealing with a smarter-than-the-average bear.
For a couple of weeks, the department has been trying to locate a black bear that’s been seen in the area with a foothold trap on its paw. The aim is to capture the bear, remove the trap, treat its wounds if necessary and release it, said Allison Keating, a wildlife biologist with the department.
With the permission of the landowners, Fish and Game set up a culvert trap in a Fitzwilliam backyard where the bear was recently sighted, she said. The trap is baited with food; the bear is supposed to climb in and pull on the food source, which activates a trap door shutting the animal inside.
Keating said Thursday morning the bear returned to the yard Wednesday night, the second consecutive night, but did not go inside the culvert trap.
Instead, it climbed on top of the trap and closed the door from above.
Fish and Game may continue trying to capture the bear in the culvert trap but will also consider other options, according to Keating.
One such option would involve shooting the bear with a dart that contains a sedative. The dart also includes a GPS tracker, since the sedative takes up to 10 minutes to kick in. Keating said this method is used infrequently.
The bear was first spotted in Rindge near the Massachusetts state line, so it’s unclear where the trap latched onto it. Keating said there are no active trapping seasons in New Hampshire right now.
The initial report came from someone whose trail cam captured an image of a bear with something on its foot. Fish and Game set up a trap for four nights, but the bear didn’t return.
Wildlife biologists had hoped the object was a suet feeder and that the bear managed to pull it off by itself, she said. But a second image captured the following week showed more clearly that it was a trap.
Keating said the plan is to release the bear on site. She noted that Cheshire County has had a lot of bear activity this year, much of it related to bird feeders that are still loaded with food. That includes the bear with the trap on its paw; in one case, it climbed up stairs and over a gate onto someone’s deck to get at a bird feeder, she said.
“Bird feeders are a big attractant,” she said. “Black oil sunflower seed is one of their favorite foods, and they can smell it from miles away.” That can get them used to going to houses for food.
She said the department advises people not to use bird feeders between April 1 and Dec. 1 for that reason. (An FAQ on the Fish and Game website notes “the birds will do just fine.”)
It’s important that homeowners take down their bird feeders so that this bear, and others, goes back to feeding in the wild, she said.