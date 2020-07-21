The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is searching for a bear seen a couple of weeks ago in southwestern New Hampshire, most recently in Fitzwilliam.
The bear is believed to have a foothold trap attached to its paw, according to a Facebook post on Tuesday by the Fish and Game Department. The department intends to remove the trap, evaluate the bear’s health and release it into the wild, according to the post.
The Fish and Game Department asked people to report any sightings of the bear but advised not to approach or feed it. Anyone who sees the bear is urged to call 271-2461 or email wildlife@wildlife.nh.gov.
Additional information wasn't immediately available from the agency after business hours Tuesday.