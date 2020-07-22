FITZWILLIAM — The N.H. Fish and Game Department is hoping for a backyard visitor that many would rather avoid.
For a couple weeks, the department has been trying to locate a black bear that’s been seen in the area with a foothold trap on its paw. The aim is to capture the bear, remove the trap, treat its wounds if necessary and release it, said Allison Keating, a wildlife biologist with the department.
With the permission of the landowners, Fish and Game has set up a culvert trap in a Fitzwilliam backyard where the bear was recently sighted, she said. The trap is baited with food; the bear is supposed to climb in and pull on the food source, which activates a trap door shutting the animal inside.
Keating said the bear returned to the yard Tuesday night but did not go inside the culvert trap. She’s hopeful it’ll be back soon.
“He has been to this specific property three times now,” she said. “ … He feels comfortable there and I’m pretty confident he’ll come back tonight.”
The bear was first spotted in Rindge near the Massachusetts state line, so it’s unclear where the trap latched onto it. Keating said there are no active trapping seasons in New Hampshire right now.
The initial report came from someone whose trail cam captured an image of a bear with something on its foot. Fish and Game set up a trap for four nights, but the bear didn’t return.
Wildlife biologists hoped the object was a suet feeder and the bear managed to pull it off by itself, she said. But a second image captured the following week showed more clearly that it was a trap.
Keating said the plan is to release the bear on-site. She noted that Cheshire County has had a lot of bear activity this year, much of it related to bird feeders that are still loaded with food. That includes the bear with the trap on its paw; in once case, it climbed up stairs and over a gate onto someone’s deck to get at a bird feeder, she said.
“Bird feeders are a big attractant,” she said. “Black oil sunflower seed is one of their favorite foods, and they can smell it from miles away.” That can get them used to going to houses for food.
She said the department advises people not to use bird feeders between April 1 and December 1 for that reason. (An FAQ on the Fish and Game website notes "the birds will do just fine.")
It’s important that homeowners take their bird feeders down so that this bear, and others, go back to feeding in the wild, she said.