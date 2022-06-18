We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
NELSON — The N.H. Fish and Game Department has released the name of the town resident seriously injured in an ATV crash on Center Pond Road last Saturday night.
Stephen Doherty, 54, who Fish and Game says suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, was alive on Friday afternoon, though no further information on the extent of his injuries was available, according to Conservation Officer Thomas Houghton.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing, Houghton said.
Conservation officers responded to Center Pond Road around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, to find a man, since identified as Doherty, unconscious, Fish and Game said in a news release Sunday, June 12. Keene Fire Department medical personnel performed lifesaving measures, and Doherty was flown by helicopter to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, the release states.
The hospital did not return a request for an update on Doherty’s condition Friday afternoon.
Law enforcement determined Doherty was driving on Center Pond Road when he attempted to turn, causing the tires to catch traction and the ATV to roll, according to Fish and Game. After the crash, he got back on the vehicle and drove a short distance back the way he came, last Sunday’s news release states.
He soon fell off the vehicle and was found in the roadway by neighbors, who called 911.
The release says he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.