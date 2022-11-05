John Caveney has spent much of his 70 years in New Hampshire’s forests and around its rivers and lakes, catching fish, hunting deer and trapping animals — once even finding himself up a tree while a mother bear and her cub circled below.
Caveney, of Spofford, is the Fish and Game commissioner for Cheshire County. As the fall hunting season unfolds, he spent an hour with The Sentinel on Wednesday discussing a life lived in close contact with New Hampshire’s flora and fauna.
He and his wife, Nancy, met in the third grade, and they began dating while he was studying forestry at the University of New Hampshire and she was attending school in Connecticut to be a dental hygienist. They have two grown daughters, Erin and Jennifer.
Two years ago, Gov. Chris Sununu appointed Caveney to a five-year term on the commission, which sets policies on conservation along with protection and management of wildlife and habitats.
He came to the commission after retiring in 2017 as vice president and woodlands manager at Cersosimo Lumber Co. in Brattleboro, where he’d worked for more than 40 years. Neil Dawson, the company’s chief financial officer, said he misses Caveney, whom he described as “one of the deans of forestry in New England.”
Commissioner duties
As a Fish and Game commissioner, Caveney has a duty to steward the state’s fish, wildlife and marine resources. Essentially it’s a volunteer position, but he often fields questions, observations or complaints from the public.
“People will call and want to know where they can register a deer or a turkey on a Sunday, and they’ll call a commissioner,” he said. “And of course people will call with issues like the chicken house just had the roof torn off of it by the local black bear.”
Legislators also reach out with questions and comments from constituents, including about hunting and fishing seasons.
“There are people who feel as though the commission should be dismantled and reorganized, people who want a longer season, a shorter season, or no season on anything,” Caveney said.
“You have the sporting public that buys licenses and enjoys being out there, fishing or hunting. And there’s always those who feel none of that activity should occur. You get phone calls from both sides.”
Black bear, deer, grouse and woodcock, moose, pheasant, small game, turkey and waterfowl are among the animals that can be hunted at certain times of the year.
Hunting is generally allowed on private property in New Hampshire unless it is posted otherwise, but some landowners who might not object to hunters per se don’t want them to install live-action cameras for scouting wildlife.
People with privacy concerns about these cameras may back a bill in the next legislative session to address the issue, Caveney said, adding landowners also sometimes complain about tree stands hunters leave on private property for extended periods.
Trespassing laws differ across the country. Some states don’t allow hunters to go onto private land if they don’t have permission from the owner.
More than two-thirds of New Hampshire’s forest land is privately owned, according to the N.H. Division of Forests and Lands.
Traditional practices
Hunting and fishing are cultural and traditional pursuits that resonate with the public, Caveney said.
“These traditions are just stamped in people’s present history and their distant history,” he said. “You might be fishing on the brook and you look up and there’s a deer looking at you.
“I might spend all day in the woods and never see a deer, but I might see a bobcat, a fisher and two coyotes.”
What goes on in the woods can have wide-ranging effects in New Hampshire, 81 percent of which is covered with forests. The N.H. Division of Forests and Lands says that percentage is second nationally only to Maine.
One thing that is notable, Caveney said, is that in the first half of the 1800s, many of New Hampshire’s trees were cut down to create pastures during a boom in sheep herding. Forests returned when the boom went bust, but many rock walls created during that era still stand.
Incredible labor went into clearing fields and building those walls before the age of tractors.
“I remind people all the time that when they look at a rock wall that at some point in time, human hands touched every single one of those stones,” he said. “That immediately should cause your back to ache. Ten children and maybe a pair of oxen could help.”
Growing up
When Caveney and his two brothers were growing up in the Tilton-Northfield area, he often had a fishing pole in his hands. His father, William, worked for a paper manufacturer and his mother, Virginia, was employed in a factory’s inspection department.
“We were next to a little mom-and-pop dairy farm and as kids we were never discouraged from being outside, and we were never scolded for coming home with muddy sneakers,” he said. “As a young boy, I’d go out with my bicycle, a fishing rod and a can of worms. I’d catch trout, bring them home and my mother would cook them for us.”
Treed by bear
One of the beauties of spending time outdoors is being able to come home with a story.
Caveney remembers looking at a big, remote timber lot in the Green Mountains of Vermont on a misty October day 27 years ago that turned cold and almost freezing. Heading back to his pickup, he walked near the remnants of an old colonial homestead in a clearing.
“I bowed my head to get under the limb of an apple tree, and I looked to the right and downhill from me two black objects were moving toward me at a high rate of speed,” he said.
It was a mother bear and her cub running at him. He started running himself and climbed to a lower limb of a maple tree. He watched as the bears came over to him, the cub frolicking and the mother sniffing. They left, and then came back.
Finally, he said, “Bear, go!”
The animals left and went out of sight. He shinnied down and walked to his truck.
