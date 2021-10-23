In a 10-0 vote Friday, the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee approved a N.H. Department of Health and Human Services request to use $4.7 million in alternative federal funding to do some of the vaccine-related work envisioned in the $27 million federal contracts rejected last week by the Executive Council.
In arguing for increased vaccine outreach and access to booster shots, Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said waning immunity has increased the percentage of fully vaccinated people being hospitalized with COVID-19 from 10 percent in July and August, to 20 percent in September, to 30 percent now.
According to paperwork the department provided to the committee, the money will be used to expand access to the vaccine once it is approved for 5- to 11-year-olds via school and community vaccine clinics. Shibinette and Gov. Chris Sununu released a letter Thursday afternoon urging the committee to approve the use of alternative funds. Sununu said he and the department will continue looking for alternative funds to make up the remaining nearly $22 million rejected by the Executive Council.
“This funding is critical to ensure boosters are available to the state’s vulnerable and at-risk populations,” he said.
Unlike the Executive Council meeting, where nine anti-vaccine and anti-mandate protesters were arrested on disorderly conduct charges, there were no protesters at Friday’s meeting and only a light police presence. Rebuild NH, a group that’s opposed to vaccine and mask mandates and the state’s early pandemic shutdowns, delivered a petition with 2,300 signatures opposing the spending.
During their brief discussion Friday, committee members wanted assurances that the new source of funds does not contain the same language in the $27 million contracts that opponents alleged obligated the state to follow all federal COVID-19 response orders, such as mandates.
Attorney General John Formella disputed that interpretation, and Shibinette said nothing in the federal grant language will require the state to implement federal COVID-19 orders.
Rebuild NH Secretary JR Hoell, who delivered the signed petition Friday to committee members, said his group is not convinced because the department has not released requirements tied to the alternative funding.
“We have a request for spending money but there is no contract and no terms or conditions,” Hoell said. “This is not transparent government.”
Department spokesman Jake Leon said terms and conditions will be released when the department negotiates contracts with outside agencies to provide the clinics. Those contracts will require approval from the fiscal committee and the Executive Council.