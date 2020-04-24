As a small business owner, Keene City Councilor Mitch Greenwald is one of many local residents who missed the window to get assistance through the first round of CARES Act funding.
The CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion federal relief package passed late last month as a response to the COVID-19 outbreak, included $350 billion for the Small Business Administration to fund the new Paycheck Protection Program. The program makes potentially forgivable loans available to businesses with fewer than 500 employees in an effort to help those companies keep their workers on the payroll during the state-mandated business closures that have been widespread during the COVID-19 crisis.
But on April 16 — not quite two weeks after the program was first rolled out — the money was gone.
“My application was not in soon enough,” Greenwald said Tuesday morning. “And my bank didn’t process it soon enough.”
Greenwald is the longtime proprietor of Greenwald Realty at 55 Main St. and owner of a number of commercial and residential properties in Keene. In the 1970s and ’80s, he said, he owned a Main Street clothing store, as well.
The Payment Protection Program went live on April 3. In the less than two weeks that applications for the program were available, some 1.66 million loans were issued by 4,975 lending institutions, according to the Small Business Administration. There were 11,582 loans issued through the program in New Hampshire, valued at just over $2 billion.
The overwhelming majority of the loans issued nationwide, about 1.2 million or 74 percent, were for $150,000 or less. But 4,412 of those loans, or 0.27 percent, were for $5 million or more.
That wasn’t enough to cover every company seeking funding, and Greenwald said he’s not the only downtown business owner who’s feeling the heat right now. He said several of his commercial tenants are currently shut down, including three hair salons, and all applied for funding with no luck.
“They put in applications; they got nothing,” he said. “And as a result, they have no money for rent. I’ve reached agreements with them to keep them in business because I do want to see them in May and June.”
Vicky Smith, of Vicky Smith Artistry salon on Central Square, is one of Greenwald’s tenants who applied for a loan but didn’t receive one. She said the experience of being forced to shut down has been overwhelming, stressful and scary.
Smith said her biggest concern at the moment is paying her rent, especially without any real ability to say when she’ll be able to get back to work.
“Not knowing when this is going to be all over is the scariest part,” she said, in a text message Thursday. “I can’t possibly survive and stay open on the very little unemployment I am getting if this continues for months.”
On the bright side, Smith said Greenwald has been very understanding and has told her she can pay as much rent as she’s able, and whenever she’s able to pay it, until the salon can reopen.
Help may soon be on the way for business owners who missed out on the first round of funding. On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed a new aid package that would replenish the Paycheck Protection Program funds with $320 billion more for loans to small businesses.
It was approved by the House of Representatives Thursday and President Donald Trump signed it into law on Friday.
Smith said she won’t be trying for a loan again after she learned it wouldn’t be forgiven, as one of the criteria for forgiveness is that the bulk of the loan be used to cover payroll costs. The other people who work at Smith’s salon are all independent contractors, a common employment format for salons and similar businesses.
She said taking on the extra debt would only worsen her financial situation, not improve it.
Meanwhile, certain sectors of the small business economy have fallen through the cracks of the Paycheck Protection Program. According to a Bloomberg article, the self-employed have also had a tough time with the loan program. They weren’t able to start applying for loans until April 10, and there was little to no guidance on how to calculate their maximum loan amount.
The Bloomberg report notes that the aid package the House passed Thursday does not carve out a portion of the funds specifically for the self-employed.
Concerns also arose after reports that quite a bit of the first round of funding didn’t go to small businesses, but rather to larger companies. The Associated Press reported that there have been at least 94 publicly traded companies that received funding through the program, some of which have market values over $100 million. Nine of those companies received the maximum loan amount of $10 million.
A provision in the aid package allows for companies that have more than 500 employees to receive aid if they meet certain size standards set forth by the Small Business Administration. The definition of “small” varies depending on the industry.
Greenwald said it was “horrible” that large companies chose to take advantage of funds meant for smaller businesses and said those funds should be focused on companies that are in serious need. ”It’s the little guys that are going to struggle,” he said.
On the other hand, he commended the Savings Bank of Walpole, saying his fellow small business owners who applied for a loan through the local lender seemed to have had much better luck getting approved.
This could be due to the fact that Savings Bank of Walpole hit the ground running as soon as the Paycheck Protection Program went live, while other financial institutions were a bit slower to roll out the program. Some didn’t start making applications available until hours into opening day, according to The Washington Post.
On Thursday, Savings Bank of Walpole President Mark Bodin said the bank had approved 330 loans for local businesses, valued at $34 million dollars, since the Paycheck Protection Program first opened. He said this accounts for every single application the bank received, with the exception of 10 that came in after funds ran out. They’ll be first in line if the next round of funding is approved, Bodin said.
He said he thinks the bank’s success in helping its customers secure funding was indeed due to making the program available as soon as possible.
“The program was such a strong opportunity for the community,” he said. “To keep paying families is a really big thing, and we decided that no obstacle was going to get in our way. We wanted to bring as much funding into this community as we could.”
This article has been changed to update that President Trump signed the new aid package into law on Friday.