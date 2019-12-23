WINCHESTER — Emergency personnel donned their gear and jumped in their fire trucks and police cruisers Saturday morning — to deliver Christmas miracles.
For the second year, the Winchester police, fire and ambulance departments teamed up with Santa Claus to bring presents to four town families in need.
The crews arrived, emergency lights flashing, at the first home around 9. St. Nick toted an oversized red bag over his shoulder and led the troupe in their elf hats to the door as children shouted “ho ho ho” from a neighbor’s window.
Inside, Santa sat with the children while his “elves” helped pass out the gifts — Police Chief Mike T. Tollett and Detective Mike Carrier joined Daniel Adams from the ambulance department and firefighters Reilly Pratt and Ben Kilanski, who is also a selectman.
The first responders watched while the kids unwrapped all of their presents, celebrated the new toys and clothes. Then they cleaned up the trash on the way out.
Carrier handed the parents an envelope with a $50 gift card donated by the Hinsdale Walmart and another $50 in cash from a local business that asked to remain anonymous.
As the kids finished admiring their presents, Kilanski offered them a ride around the block in the fire truck, which they eagerly accepted.
Riding in the cruiser to the next house, Tollett said the departments partner with Winchester School to get a list of families in need.
“It’s typically families that are hard-working, involved in their kids’ lives, trying to do their best and just need some support,” he said.
The idea behind starting this program last year was to connect with the community, Tollett said, and establish that police, fire and ambulance personnel provide assistance in more than just emergencies.
With a $600 budget from the fire department’s community fund and residents’ donations, the team went shopping for gifts after chatting with the families and getting wish lists.
Tollett said the departments involved St. Nick — a.k.a. Paul Barnum, Carrier’s friend and a longtime Santa stand-in — to make the visit memorable, rather than just dropping off the presents and leaving.
“We wanted the kids to have the experience of Santa coming to their house and spending time with them and being happy for a few moments,” he said.
At the second stop, Janelle Bourne stood on her stoop waving at the fire truck with Jadin, 9 months old, on her hip. Her son Jamir, 9, opened a new jacket and snow pants while Jania, 2, methodically unwrapped several new toys and a bucket of sidewalk chalk.
“I think it’s a great idea that they come out and do this,” Bourne said, calling it a huge help. “... Sometimes you never know how Christmas is gonna play out.”