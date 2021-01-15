Thomas Gallagher of Bridgewater is the first person from New Hampshire who has been arrested and charged in connection with last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Gallagher is accused of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. The second alleged offense is violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
The arrest warrant states that Gallagher was part of a crowd that was “making loud noises, kicking chairs, throwing an unknown liquid substance at officers and spraying an unknown substance at officers.”
Gallagher was held for one night at the Cheshire County jail, according to Superintendent Doug Iosue. He was booked into the facility around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and released on bail around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
At an arraignment in New Hampshire on Thursday, Magistrate Judge Andrea K. Johnstone released Gallagher on condition he does not enter Washington, D.C., before his court hearing next week.
That hearing will be held via videoconference.
The U.S. attorney for New Hampshire said last Friday that he will investigate, and if warranted, prosecute any New Hampshire residents who committed crimes during the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.
