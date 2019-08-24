The area’s first syringe-exchange program wrapped up its pilot period this month, and those running it say it’s reached more people than anticipated.
The program, run by the Serenity Center of Keene, distributes clean syringes to people who use drugs and safe-disposal kits in exchange for used needles, which will later be disposed of through an incineration service, said Jocelyn Goldblatt, the center’s executive director.
As of two weeks ago, 31 people had received clean needles through the program since its start in June, according to Goldblatt. A total of 242 clean syringes were distributed, and 82 dirty ones were collected.
“I thought we would start the first few months with about 20 [people], so it was a little bit more than we expected,” she said.
This is the second year registered syringe-exchange programs have been allowed in the state, in the midst of a nationwide opioid crisis.
In 2018, there were 471 drug-related deaths in New Hampshire, according to data from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Jason Garner, outreach coordinator for the Serenity Center, said the local needle-exchange program’s focus has been on people experiencing homelessness because they are a particularly vulnerable population.
Those who have substance use disorders are more likely to end up homeless, he noted.
And through the program, he said the center is able to not only help prevent the spread of infectious diseases, such as HIV and hepatitis C, but to keep in regular contact with people and build trust.
“The problem is bigger than people know, and even though there are resources, a lot of times [people] are too afraid to use them or they just don’t have that drive or will to change,” said Garner, who is in charge of meeting people for needle exchanges. These exchanges happen every Friday at 1 p.m., but if someone runs out of clean needles before the week’s end, he said he’s always available for individual meetups.
The Serenity Center officially launched the program Aug. 1, according to Goldblatt, and it is funded through a $7,500 grant from AIDS United, a national organization that promotes syringe-exchange services and other strategies to reduce the spread of HIV.
The center purchased 5,000 syringes and 100 safe-disposal kits with the grant, Goldblatt said.
In addition to the needle exchanges, 85 service referrals stemmed from the program in its beginning months — 49 for substance abuse treatment, 27 for HIV or hepatitis C counseling and testing, four for health care and five for other resources, such as shelters.
The program is being administered in three homeless encampments in Keene, as part of the Serenity Center’s regular outreach.
Recovery coaches were already visiting with toiletries and socks, Goldblatt said, building relationships and offering resources for substance use disorders and those seeking recovery. No syringes are exchanged at the center’s building at 34 Mechanic St., she noted.
Each kit provided through the exchange program includes 10 syringes, one strip to test drugs for the presence of fentanyl, 10 alcohol prep pads, bandages, two tourniquet bands, one syringe disposal box and other items to reduce the risk of disease or infection.
Goldblatt said Narcan, which helps reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, can also be requested.
Looking forward, the center will soon be partnering with the Discern Study, which focuses on drug use, the dangers of sharing needles and recovery. The study will be providing mobile clinics for the program, according to Goldblatt.
The start date for this is not yet confirmed, but once it begins, she said the goal is to have people head to the mobile clinics to receive kits and medical treatment if needed.
Four other syringe-exchange programs operate in the Seacoast, Manchester and Nashua areas, as well as in Claremont, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
The Serenity Center, at 34 Mechanic St., is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To request a syringe kit or more information on the syringe-exchange program, call Jason Garner at 903-4049. For other inquiries, call the center’s main line at 283-5015.