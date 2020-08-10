ROCHESTER — When students return to Maple Street Magnet School Tuesday, Aug. 11, state Department of Education officials say it will be the first public school in New Hampshire to resume in-person instruction since COVID-19 closures began in March.
As such, educators, staff and administrators have been busy this week adding safety measures and reviewing pandemic protocols inside the Rochester K-5 elementary school, which had an enrollment of 111 last year with 16 to 20 students per grade.
“(Safety) was the first point of every meeting we’ve had since school let out last year,” said School Department Superintendent Kyle Repucci. “It will continue to be the very first thing we assess daily.”
The School Board voted July 30 to begin the 2020-21 school year with full-time in-person instruction for the 12-school, 4,200-student district. Only Maple Street is opening Aug. 11; the other 11 schools are slated to open Sept. 3.
The plan calls for the decision to be re-evaluated in 30 days and outlines an online option through the state-contracted Virtual Learning Academy Charter School (VLACS) should parents feel uncomfortable returning students to physical classrooms.
The reason why Maple Street will reopen before the rest of the state and its own district is because the school — one of only three magnet schools in the state — has an extended 200-day school calendar that typically begins each August, 20 days before other schools.
Magnet schools are designed as an alternative, heavily individualized public school that attracts students to enroll — hence the term “magnet.” They attract students using extended school years, special programs and by teaching core subjects through some sort of focus or theme. Maple Street has a community-focused theme, while other magnet schools teach lessons through how they apply to things like visual arts or science.
Rochester converted Maple Street into a magnet school with a lottery enrollment ahead of the 2012-13 school year. It did so in response to years of declining enrollment and high student turnover under the 27 Maple St. school’s old neighborhood-based enrollment model.
Some of the most noticeable COVID-19 changes the district is making inside Maple Street — and inside Rochester’s other public schools ahead of their Sept. 3 reopenings — include installing things like opaque, 18-inch-tall protective barriers on desks.
Repucci said the barriers will be used to increase student protection against respiratory droplet transmission of COVID-19. He said it’s one of the strategies they’ll use in classrooms where more than 3- to 6-feet of distance between seated students won’t be possible.