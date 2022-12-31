For the first time since 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic was not the top story of the year in 2022.
January and February saw New Hampshire’s biggest surge in coronavirus cases to date as the pandemic approached its second anniversary, but over the course of 2022, public health restrictions eased, and life in the Monadnock Region began to look more like it did before March 2020.
So, The Sentinel’s top 10 stories of 2022 are a little more diverse than the past two COVID-dominated years, and reflect the sense of normalcy that has largely returned: community festivities, high-school and college sports, court proceedings and more.
As this year came to a close, The Sentinel’s news staff voted for what we considered 2022’s biggest stories, and came up with this list of 10. We then posted on social media and also printed notices in the paper to ask you, our readers, to vote for your top choice in an online poll. We received 328 votes over the course of a week, and with 77 of them, Sentinel readers selected the inaugural Keene Pride Festival for that top slot.
Here are The Sentinel’s top stories of 2022 (starting with the reader-selected top story, followed by the rest in chronological order):
Keene celebrates its first-ever Pride Festival
Nationally, 2022 saw a grim increase in rhetoric and violence against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and other queer people and communities. Dozens of bills in state legislatures targeted LGBTQ people, and more than 140 drag performances nationwide were subject to threats and protests, according to the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.
In November, a gunman killed five people at a gay bar in Colorado.
Despite this nationwide wave of anti-LGBTQ sentiment, 2022 also marked the first-ever public, downtown Keene Pride Festival, a weeklong celebration in September organized by the local nonprofit Keene Pride.
The festival culminated on the 18th with a block party on Central Square that ushered in folks to a lively downtown filled with rainbow flags and messages of support for gender and sexual identities of all creeds and colors. The festivities included live music, street performances, and themed restaurant menus.
The festival was a passion project of Adam Toepfer, president of Keene Pride, who started the organization last January. He said this week that plans are already underway for the 2023 Pride festival, scheduled for Sept. 9-17.
Cheshire Medical investigated for missing, stolen fentanyl solution
Early this year, officials at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene discovered gallons of fentanyl solution were missing. The Dartmouth Health affiliate self-reported this loss to the N.H. Office of Licensure and Certification (OPLC), resulting in the suspension of several practitioners’ licenses.
The Sentinel was tipped off to a trove of documents detailing this in early June and reported on the incident through July.
The drug loss dates back to September 2021, with about 8.8 gallons of fentanyl solution reportedly unaccounted for at the hospital as of June 5. An ICU nurse self-reported in February that she’d stolen hundreds of bags of the drug.
But even after the hospital instituted remedial measures, documents from the OPLC state that drugs still went missing.
In connection with the months-long incident, the OPLC has disciplined several employees at Cheshire Medical in their supervisory roles. No hospital employees aside from the ICU nurse, who died in March, have been accused of stealing the drugs themselves.
Cheshire Medical reached a settlement with the state this summer in order to keep its in-house pharmacy permit with various restrictions.
The Sentinel continues to probe this situation, with plans for future coverage on its aftermath, including the results of the ongoing criminal investigation by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
Fire destroys Keene building housing Cobblestone bar
What began as a small fire in the kitchen of Cobblestone Ale House at 147-151 Main St. in Keene on the night of Jan. 8 was swiftly upgraded to a five-alarm blaze. Bargoers and tenants from the apartments above the three businesses in the building watched as the fire tore through the historic brick structure.
Though no one died or was seriously hurt in the fire, the Keene Fire Department declared the building a total loss and estimated damage to exceed $1 million. Following approval from the city in February, the nearly century-old structure was demolished in late April.
The fire and its aftermath highlighted long-standing recordkeeping problems for fire-code inspections with the Keene Fire Department. In the months since the blaze, the department has enlisted the help of the State Fire Marshal’s Office to revamp its inspection program.
Meanwhile, the three businesses in the building have all handled the aftermath of the blaze differently. Local ice cream shop The Piazza had already opened a second location on Park Avenue in April 2021 and will continue business there when it reopens for the season in 2023. While Cobblestone Ale House closed due to the fire, Domino’s opened its new location on Island Street in September.
What was once a hole full of rubble has since been filled in with dirt. Mike Pappas, who purchased the property in February, plans to build a three-story building on the lot containing businesses on the ground floor and apartments above sometime in 2023.
Clearing of homeless encampments sparks protest, discussion
In March, police issued no-trespass orders, on behalf of property owners, to people living in an encampment behind the Keene Hannaford, sparking some protests and a community conversation about homelessness.
The move came after a January meeting with the property managers and West Street Shopping Center tenants, who raised concerns over customer and employee safety, according to City Manager Elizabeth Dragon, as well as the amount of trash accumulating in the woods.
By the March deadline to leave, only one couple remained. As they considered their options, the woman still living there said she wished there was a designated campground where she and her fiancé, who was terminally ill, could choose to continue living outdoors.
Meanwhile, local shelters were weathering ongoing capacity issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three city councilors — Bryan Lake, Bobby Williams and Catherine Workman — submitted a letter to the City Council in March, calling for members to take action to reduce “harms associated with houselessness,” and the city formed the ad hoc housing stability committee to explore potential solutions. That panel issued a report with recommendations this month, which can be viewed on the city’s website.
October also brought the first-ever Festival of Neighbors hosted by Keene Mutual Aid. Several people experiencing homelessness spoke in Central Square, urging the city to continue taking stronger action.
Monadnock girls basketball upsets Conant in title game
Coming in as clear underdogs, the Monadnock girls basketball team pulled an improbable upset over powerhouse Conant in the Division III state championship at Keene State on Feb. 27. In doing so, the Huskies broke Conant’s 58-game win streak, which included the two previous state championships (2020 and 2021). Grace Furze — who now plays women’s basketball at Keene State — led the Huskies with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Grace LeClair had 11 points in the win. Monadnock led 19-9 after the first half, and despite a push by Conant in the third quarter, kept control until the end.
Both Furze and LeClair graduated, and Conant lost a number of talented players as well.
Conant currently leads the D-III standings with a 5-0 record while Monadnock sits in 10th at 2-2.
Jaffrey resident is convicted of murder
After a two-week trial in May, a jury found Armando Barron of Jaffrey, 33, guilty on all charges — including first-degree murder, domestic-violence and assault charges — related to the September 2020 killing of 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault of Keene.
On top of a life sentence, Barron was sentenced to 45 years in prison on charges including kidnapping, criminal solicitation and assault. In June, he was sentenced again to at least another decade behind bars on domestic-violence charges that he assaulted his wife on the night of the murder.
During the trial, prosecutors said Barron flew into a jealous rage on Sept. 19, 2020, upon learning his wife was flirting with Amerault. His wife testified that Barron assaulted her and ordered her to kill Amerault. When she refused, he shot Amerault himself.
In June, Barron appealed his conviction to the N.H. Supreme Court in an effort to get his life sentence overturned. The high court has yet to rule on Barron’s appeal.
Overturning of Roe v. Wade puts abortion front and center
New Hampshire leaders assured the public on June 24 that abortions would not be outlawed in the state, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and ruled there is no constitutional right to the procedure.
These assurances, including from Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, did little to blunt the outrage among reproductive rights advocates still smarting from legislation he signed in 2021 banning most abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy.
Abortion rights became a rallying cry for Democrats in New Hampshire and across the nation in the runup to the Nov. 8 midterm elections, which saw the 24-seat Republican majority in the N.H. House shrink to just a few seats.
Competing legislative proposals on the issue will be considered in the 2023 session. One would ban abortions after detection of a fetal heartbeat. Others would enshrine reproductive rights in the N.H. Constitution and create a law guaranteeing access to abortions in the state.
Keene starts, plans several major construction projects
Construction season seemed to span the majority of 2022 in the Elm City, as Keene progressed with plans for several major construction projects aimed at improving roadways, infrastructure and revamping a city park.
In July, the city began work on a roundabout project to replace the four-way signalized intersection at Winchester Street and Key Road. Originally slated to wrap this year, the city announced in November that it won’t be finished until the spring due to delays in the removal of utility equipment and the winter weather. City Engineer Donald Lussier said construction is expected to resume sometime in April. Another roundabout is planned for the nearby intersection of Island and Pearl streets, with work on that still scheduled to begin next spring.
The city’s work to revamp Patricia T. Russell Park on Carpenter Street, originally slated to wrap up this fall, also got delayed. Supply chain delays hindered the delivery for new playground equipment to next year, with the remaining work now scheduled for completion in May.
Next year is also expected to bring a new skate park on Water Street to connect with Russell Park. The poured-concrete facility is estimated to be about 8,000 square feet, according to Andy Bohannon, parks, recreation and facilities director. The designer that the city hired for the project is expected to deliver final plans for the park in early January, before construction begins in the spring.
The city’s largest current construction project is slated to begin in earnest in 2023 with a downtown infrastructure overhaul, though officials spent much of 2022 planning for the work. After seeking public input throughout the year, the city’s steering committee for the project — which will tear up Main Street and include upgrades to outdated sewer and stormwater systems — recently recommended significant aesthetic changes to downtown Keene when the road is put back together.
Those recommendations, which still require the City Council’s approval, would replace the signalized traffic circle at Central Square with a small roundabout and see the addition of a large patch of green space to extend out from the north side of Central Square. The construction, which carries an estimated cost of about $7 million, is scheduled to begin at the end of 2023 and last through 2025.
Plane crashes into building on Lower Main Street in Keene
Two people died when a single-engine, four-seater prop plane crashed into a shed attached to a multi-family apartment building on Lower Main Street in Keene near the Swanzey line the night of Oct. 21. The crash killed the pilot and his passenger and sparked a three-alarm fire, damaging about 20 percent of the rear of the building and displacing nine people.
Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, Mass., and Marvin David Dezendorf, 60, of Townshend, Vt., were identified as the plane’s two occupants, though officials said it was unclear who was flying it. Dezendorf was a flight instructor at Monadnock Aviation, which owned the plane and is based at Keene’s Dillant-Hopkins Airport. Marchiony trained with him several years earlier, a 2017 Monadnock Aviation newsletter states. Their plane crashed into the shed after departing the city-owned airport in Swanzey and heading north.
Officials have yet to announce a cause for the crash, but the incident remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board. The NTSB released a preliminary report Nov. 3.
Witnesses described hearing popping sounds and a momentary power reduction, according to the report, which said both Dezendorf and Marchiony were pilot-rated. The plane had traveled only about half a mile before striking the shed, and Dillant-Hopkins Airport Director David Hickling said it flew “obviously very low.”
The NTSB may take 18 to 24 months to complete the investigation following the preliminary report, the agency said.
Wayne Brown, the residential property’s owner, said this past Friday that residents have not been able to safely return to the apartment building and that the whole property is “probably totaled.”
“I’ve got to sit down ... to figure out if I can go in and strip it and rebuild it or it is to my advantage to knock it down and start again,” Brown said.
FPU men’s soccer wins Division II national title
For the first time since 2007, the Franklin Pierce men’s soccer team won the NCAA Division II national championship, beating Colorado State University-Pueblo, 2-0, in the title game Dec. 3 in Seattle. It’s the program’s second national championship in its history. Senior Miguel Angel Pastor Gutierrez put the Ravens ahead in the 11th minute before classmate Younes Addar buried the insurance goal in the 74th minute to all but seal the deal.
The win capped off a 25-0-1 season for Franklin Pierce.
Five Ravens earned a spot on the All-Tournament team, highlighted by junior Vicente Valor Martinez, who earned the Most Outstanding Player award. Jonas Cervera Anchel, Bernardo Prego, Braudilio Rodrigues and Addar were also recognized.
In the weeks since the national title, head coach Ruben Resendes has moved on to coach at Bryant University, a Division I school in Smithfield, R.I., and Rodrigues — the team’s leading scorer last season — was drafted by the New York City Football Club (NYCFC) in the Major League Soccer (MLS) SuperDraft. Travis Brent was named the next head coach at Franklin Pierce, and comes from the University of Charleston (W. Va.), which won the national title in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.