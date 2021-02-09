WINCHESTER — One resident of Applewood Rehabilitation Center has died from complications of COVID-19, a spokeswoman for the facility said, amid an outbreak of the viral disease at the Snow Road facility.
This marks the first death since the outbreak began in early January, according to Lori Mayer, spokeswoman for Genesis Healthcare, which owns Applewood and several other area nursing homes.
As of Monday night, Mayer said Applewood has had 18 residents and 11 staff members test positive, and no cases are considered active.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by COVID-19 during this difficult time,” she said in an email Monday night.
The facility had 66 residents and 94 employees as of Jan. 29.
Applewood’s outbreak comes in the midst of an outbreak at Keene Center, also owned by Genesis. As of Monday, 79 residents and staff at the Keene nursing home had been infected by the virus since late December, and 12 residents have died. One case is considered to be active.
To prevent the virus from spreading any further, Mayer said Genesis facilities have been adhering to strict safety protocols, including daily COVID-19 testing, restricting visitation, screening residents for symptoms three times daily and taking staff members’ temperatures upon entering the building.
All outside medical appointments, except those that are necessary, have also been canceled.
Additionally, residents and staff of Keene Center and Applewood began receiving COVID-19 vaccines on Dec. 30 through a partnership with CVS Pharmacy.