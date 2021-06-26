As the Monadnock Region prepares for a Fourth of July without strict COVID-19 protocols, local fireworks stores are reporting a boom in sales.
“We’ve had some really good days,” said Alexa Beck, a human resources assistant at Area 51 Fireworks in West Chesterfield. “We’re out of it as soon as we put it on the shelves.”
The Fourth is usually the biggest event for fireworks stores, with New Year’s Eve a close second. This year is following suit, but sales pale in comparison to what was seen in 2020.
Last year — when area towns canceled their annual fireworks shows due to safety concerns amid the pandemic — fireworks sales skyrocketed nationwide, with some stores reporting a 200 to 300 percent increase.
“Every store across the country saw numbers we never saw before, and that is continuing this year,” said Pamela Wilcox-Dapkus, co-owner of Stateline Fireworks in Winchester.
Local stores have also reported difficulties with getting inventory on their shelves, as firework supplies have fallen across the country.
Experts are projecting supplies to be down about 30 percent this year due to supply chain issues, according to a report from NBC. Companies increased their orders after record-breaking sales last year, which led to a shortfall this year, the report says.
Still, area stores have been able to manage, with a bit of additional planning.
“There are other stores that don’t have stuff on their shelves, but we were one of the lucky ones that ordered early,” Wilcox-Dapkus said.
At Phantom Fireworks in Hinsdale, Manager Mary Bebey said shipments have taken a bit longer, so the store has been encouraging people to shop early.
She added that the store is not limiting how many fireworks people can buy at a time.
Area 51 usually has included a free gift with certain purchases, but had to stop doing so because of the shortage, according to Beck. The store has also stopped offering specials.
Otherwise, business is normal ahead of Independence Day, with another uptick in sales expected on the holiday.
“We see customers mostly on that day,” Beck said.
It’s similar at Phantom Fireworks, and usually customers continue coming in after the Fourth as well, according to Bebey.
“It just doesn’t slow down,” she said.
Multiple towns that put on fireworks shows in the past have opted out this year for various reasons, such as financial concerns, not having a safe space to set them off and COVID-19.
The towns that told The Sentinel they will not have fireworks shows this year are Brattleboro, Dublin, Hancock, Jaffrey and Peterborough.
But in Keene, the SwampBats’ annual fireworks show at Alumni Field will go on, following a home game on July 3.
SwampBats President Kevin Watterson said gates will open at 4:30 p.m., and tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and free admission for children 10 and under. Several family activities — like cornhole and ladder ball — will be available at the baseball game, which starts at 6:30 p.m.
About 10 minutes after the game is over, Watterson said, the fireworks show will begin.
“Basically, people have been absent for two years,” he said. “Our last game at Alumni Field [before this season] was in August 2019, so ... very similar to what we’ve done in the past, we just want to do it as well as we’ve done.”