Just when it seems like the world is exploding between protests and the pandemic, so are fireworks sales in the Granite State.
And it's not just the upcoming July 4th holiday that has business booming; sales have been brisk since stores were allowed to reopen in May, according to managers of area fireworks retailers. Some of that has to do with people wanting to put on their own shows, as many communities have canceled their fireworks displays this year because of the COVID-19 outbreak, store managers say. People who have been stuck at home are also simply looking for something to do, the managers add.
"We have a lot more people coming in and buying fireworks of all ranges of sizes," Hannah Gasper, manager of the Atlas Firework store in Rindge, said Wednesday. "It's been crazy."
And it's been like that ever since the store reopened as part of the state's lifting of pandemic restrictions, she said.
"A lot of people coming in to buy have been saying their kids are bored at home and they want to put on a little display for them at night," she said. "Other people are saying they're putting on a display for their town or cul de sac because the town canceled its show."
Chris Maskell, manager of Area 51 Fireworks in West Chesterfield, said business has been hectic since May, and sales have more than doubled from this time last year.
"With fireworks being canceled, everyone is coming in and buying fireworks to do their own shows this year," he said.
Phantom Fireworks in Hinsdale has experienced a similar trend since its own reopening in May, manager Mary Bebey said Wednesday.
"I've worked here between 16 to 18 years, and this is one of our busiest years," she said.
While consumer fireworks are legal in New Hampshire, state law restricts what kinds are allowed, and a person must be at least 21 to buy, possess or use them. People may light fireworks only on their own private property, with written permission from the landowner, or have the landowner present, the law states.
Cities and towns can also adopt ordinances to limit or prohibit the use of consumer fireworks.
In Cheshire County, Keene, Chesterfield, Dublin, Marlow, Rindge, Swanzey and Winchester require permits for personal fireworks displays, according to the N.H. Fire Marshal's Office. No towns in the county prohibit the use of fireworks.
Keene Fire Lt. John Bates, who is the department's fire prevention officer, said Wednesday that he usually receives a couple inquires from people wanting to shoot off fireworks this time of year, but that number has been closer to 20 this year. The process for getting a permit to display class C or consumer fireworks in the city involves getting permission from the fire department and the City Council, he said. Sparklers and party poppers are the only items that don't require a permit.
No permits for fireworks displays have been issued so far this year, he said. The traditional fireworks show at the SwampBats baseball game on July 3, along with the season itself, has been canceled.
Meanwhile, Bates said there has definitely been an uptick in the volume of fireworks complaints to the police department this year, and that is abnormal outside of the holiday.
Keene police Capt. Steven Stewart said Tuesday that since June 1, the department had logged 17 fireworks complaints compared to nine for the same time period last year.
In Winchester, fireworks complaints are up about 25 to 30 percent over this time last year, police Chief Mike Tollett said Tuesday.
"We have people obviously complying with the permit system, which is great. But probably twice as many, if not more, just don't comply with getting a permit," he said.
An application for a fireworks permit, which is available on the town's website, must be submitted to town hall 15 days or more before the event, he said. The request is then reviewed by himself and Fire Chief Barry Kellom, and if they both sign off on it, the permit goes to the selectmen for final approval, Tollett said.
According to the town website, 14 fireworks permits have been issued for the July 4 weekend beginning Friday evening through Sunday.
With more people home this summer, more families getting together, and the nice weather up until earlier this week, Tollett said he is anticipating a busy weekend for fireworks complaints.
Many people in town don't know the regulations, and officers try to educate residents about them, he said. However, enforcement is challenging because they have to catch people in the act of using fireworks, he explained.
Many times they'll receive a report of fireworks going off somewhere in town, but by the time an officer gets to the area, the display is over, he said.
Like Winchester, Keene officials are anticipating a busy weekend for fireworks complaints.
There will already be additional fire department staffing for the holiday weekend, Bates said, and he and a police officer will be available to respond to fireworks complaints.
"The goal is education. We want to prevent someone from getting hurt or dying and keep buildings from catching on fire. A lot of people don't know the rules," he said.
Rindge Fire Chief Rickard Donovan said permits for consumer fireworks in town are handled through his department, and he hasn't noticed an increase in requests so far this year. However, as a town resident, he's been hearing a lot of fireworks in cases when, for example, only one permit may have been issued, he said.
"I would ask everyone to please follow rules and contact us," he said. "We are open and issuing permits. There is no reason not to have a permit."
The permit fee is $10, he said, but the fine for using fireworks without a permit is $100.