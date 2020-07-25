Fireworks Restaurant, the Italian-inspired eatery at 22 Main St., is for sale, according to its general manager, Chris Mattson.
Mattson served in that role from December 2011 — when the restaurant opened in Keene — until 2014 before returning this spring to help guide the restaurant through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The restaurant’s sale, however, is not related to financial difficulties from the pandemic, Mattson said.
“We’ve actually been hanging in there,” he said. “It hasn’t been great — it’s terrible for all of us. We’re all tightening our belts and doing our best to survive.”
Instead, owner Matthew Blau is selling Fireworks after moving to Ecuador.
Blau opened Fireworks Restaurant in Brattleboro in 2008 before selling that location four years ago to its general manager, Erin Sprandel. Sprandel has since renamed it Echo Restaurant and Lounge.
Another restaurant in Keene owned by Blau, Brattleburger, closed in 2018.
Mattson said multiple people have expressed interest in buying Fireworks but there’s no timeline for its sale at the moment. The restaurant currently has 16 employees.