The Jaffrey 250th anniversary celebrations will include fireworks, after the Jaffrey Select Board approved a modified plan Monday night.
The board had previously expressed concerns about holding such a large event at Humiston Field, with the main concerns being traffic, lack of parking, fire danger from setting off the fireworks and people walking back to their cars in the dark.
The event application, submitted by the Jaffrey 250 Organizing Committee, attempted to alleviate those concerns, with a proposal for a concert and fireworks show that is scheduled for Aug. 18. While the crowd will still gather at Humiston Field, organizers intend to limit attendance to 2,500 people, using tickets or buttons. Fireworks will be visible from Humiston Field, but set off from Monadnock Disposal Services on Plantation Drive.
Local businesses are being approached about using their parking lots for vehicles, and a bus will drive to the various parking locations and provide rides to the field to prevent parking issues and eliminate pedestrians walking after dark.
“I’m happier with that plan,” said select board member Kevin Chamberlain, during a review of the application permit on Monday.
The board requested feedback from both the Jaffrey fire and police departments, both who are represented on the planning committee and contributed to the plan.
“We’ve discussed it as a committee and we’ve gone over our concerns,” said Police Chief Todd Muilenberg. “The crowd size is anticipated to be a little bit smaller than what we originally planned, because of the day of the week. It will be controlled in some manner, with either tickets or buttons, so from a police perspective, I think we can do this with a minimal of concerns.”
Fire Chief David Chamberlain agreed, saying he concurred with the plan.
The gates are planned to open at 6 p.m., and a concert will be held at the field from 7 to about 8:45 p.m., with the fireworks show following. Visitors will remain at the field for the fireworks.
When asked about how tickets would be distributed, and whether Jaffrey residents would be given preference, organizing committee member Steve Pelkey said the committee plans to make tickets available online through the Jaffrey 250th Anniversary website, with a priority push for Jaffrey residents for the first 30 days. He said there is also the possibility of making tickets available at Jaffrey businesses or Town Hall, or through organizing committee members. He anticipated there would be a small fee of about $5.
“I want to thank the committee for their hard work in making modifications to make this work,” Kevin Chamberlain said.
The board approved the permit in a unanimous vote.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative.
