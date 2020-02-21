JAFFREY — After decades lighting up the summer sky over Jaffrey, the annual Festival of Fireworks is being suspended.
The Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce, Silver Ranch Airpark and Atlas PyroVision Entertainment announced the decision at an annual dinner Feb. 15, according to a news release posted to the Jaffrey Festival of Fireworks’ Facebook page Friday.
The release cites rising safety costs among “a number of reasons,” along with the difficulty of lining up the number of volunteers needed to run the event. These challenges, the release notes, are not uncommon.
“As many of you may know, the festival proceeds helped countless community projects and assisted other non-profit organizations with critical funding,” the release says. “From the first Chamber project in 1991 with the acquisition of railroad property for Rails to Trails; the purchase of the current Chamber building; funding for Santa’s House providing Christmas gifts for children and families in need; as well as countless donations to non-profits and local school organizations for their assistance with past festivals.”
This isn’t the first time the August festival has been put on hold.
In 2013, organizers announced it had been canceled for good, attributing this decision to the increased cost of keeping the public safe. One year prior, the event had been canceled after town officials, the chamber and The Sentinel received letters threatening violence.
The festival was revived in 2014 when it moved to the Cheshire Fairgrounds in North Swanzey under the name Monadnock Fireworks Festival. In 2016, it returned to the Silver Ranch Airpark in Jaffrey.
“The festival organizers would like to thank all of the fans, families, guests, volunteers and non-profit organizations that have attended and assisted in the planning and working of all past festivals,” the release says.