ANTRIM — A 500-gallon propane tank at a new home under construction ruptured Thursday morning, causing half the gas to leak into the air, where firefighters worked to dissipate it, the town's fire chief said.
A landscaping company was working at the residence when a small tractor struck a manhole cover attached to the underground propane tank, puncturing a valve, Antrim Fire Chief Marshall Gale said Thursday.
Firefighters responded to the scene at 60 Mulhall Farm Road around 9:45 a.m. and dissipated the clouds using a mist-like setting on the hose one of the Antrim's fire engines.
Meanwhile, technicians from L&G Propane stopped the leak with a rubber plug, and began pumping the remaining product into a tanker truck they had driven to the scene.
Gale said the technicians finished pumping out the propane around 1 p.m. After pumping out the propane tank as much as possible, the technicians burned off the residual gas. Due to the damage from the rupture, Gale said L&G Propane will have to dig up the tank to repair it.
Gale said propane gas is highly flammable and has a risk of igniting, which made it important that first responders work fast. Fire departments from Bennington Hancock, Francestown and Hillsborough also assisted at the scene.
