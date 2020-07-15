JAFFREY — No one was seriously hurt in a first-alarm fire at the D.D. Bean facility in Jaffrey on Wednesday evening, according to a dispatcher with Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid.
The Jaffrey Fire Department responded to the matchbook manufacturing facility at 207 Peterborough St. around 6 p.m., the dispatcher said. The fire was under control before 8 p.m., though fire personnel were still on the scene at that time.
Two people were evaluated at the scene, according to Mutual Aid, but neither required medical transport.
The Jaffrey Fire Department was not immediately available for comment.