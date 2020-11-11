JAFFREY — Firefighters recovered the remains of a dog Tuesday afternoon when responding to a report of a paddle boat that had gone over the dam on Cheshire Pond.
First responders from Jaffrey and Peterborough arrived at the scene on Fitch Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a two-person paddle boat in the water over the dam. They then lowered a ladder down to the boat, where they found the dog.
“The dog had been reported missing sometime within the last two to three weeks,” Jaffrey Fire Chief David Chamberlain said Wednesday morning, adding that officials were able to contact the dog’s owner. “... There’s no connection between the dog and the boat. What we’ve determined is the dog had some health conditions, and at some point fell into the water, then later went over the dam and fell into the boat.”
Firefighters also removed the paddle boat from the water, where neighbors said it had been for a while, Chamberlain added.