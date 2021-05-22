WINCHESTER — Firefighters worked to contain a three-alarm blaze at an apartment building in the village of Ashuelot late Saturday afternoon.
As of about 6 p.m., they were still working on a few hot spots at the multi-unit structure at 15 Ashuelot Main St. (Route 119).
A section of Ashuelot Main Street was closed to traffic.
Winchester Fire Chief Barry Kellom said no one was hurt in the fire. At least three people were home when it started, but all made it out safely.
Kellom said the fire, which was called in around 4 p.m., seemed to have started outside the building and spread to a first-floor apartment, then the second floor.
Kellom said at least three of the units appear to have sustained enough damage that they will not be habitable.
The Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Keene, Richmond, Spofford and Swanzey fire departments responded to assist Winchester, as did Warwick and Northfield from Massachusetts.
This story will be updated as more information is available.